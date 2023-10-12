It appears that Duncan and Afro-pop singer, Intaba YaseDubai aren't on good terms

The artists recently had an unpleasant exchange over Intaba's show and Duncan's booking fee, to which the rapper was scrapped from the lineup

The feud appears made up as some fans quickly picked it up

Duncan and Intaba YaseDubai are engaging in an online feud ahead of their upcoming music releases and the Khuphuka Music Festival. Images: DUNCAN SA, Intabayasedubai NM

Duncan and Intaba YaseDubai appear to be beefing. An event hosted by Intaba YaseDubai seemingly sparked the artists' feud that Duncan was said to be part of. The Tsiki Tsiki rapper revealed that he had not been paid for the show and should be removed from the poster.

This led to what now appears to be a build-up to both artists promoting their music as well as Intaba's festival fueled by their fake feud. Nonetheless, fans are amused by the artists' dramatic fallout.

Duncan and Intaba YaseDubai exchange words

In a Facebook post shared by Duncan, the rapper exposed Intaba YaseDubai for putting his face on the Khuphuka Music Festival poster without coughing up his R100K booking fee:

"I never provoked him, I respected him. The problem started with his team calling to book me for his event on 25 December at Maphumulo."

The rapper went on to reveal that he has a new song on the way directed at Intaba YaseDubai. In September 2023, he announced that he was working on a diss track for Big Zulu.

"Diss song coming soon titled 'IGUNQUZA LASE DUBIA.'"

On the other hand, Intaba YaseDubai composed a post of his own:

"DUNCAN SA, I'm not scared of you, bro, don't try me. Where must I get the R100K to hire you? I want the world to see that you're not right in the head."

He went on:

"I'd like to apologize, this idiot will not be at the Khuphuka Music Festival because he disrespected me. I've never seen such a prideful upcoming artist."

The Sbali singer went on to threaten to beat Duncan up while also promoting a track of his own set to drop on 20 October.

Fans share their thoughts on Duncan and Indaba battle

Though the feud looks extremely staged, either to promote the artists' music or the Khuphuka Music Festival, fans are entertained by the heated exchange:

Nduerh Mathenjwa Ndu said:

"I cant wait for this one Skuva maguluva is now activated!"

Sanele Dumisa asked:

"You're also pushing it, how could you want R100K as your booking fee?"

Cee Deekay responded:

"Just because you can't afford Duncan's bookings now you're causing unnecessary fight!"

Philani Sphilile Phila praiesed:

"Marketing yakho bhuti, good timing!"

Sibongakonke Ndwandwe commented:

"You're childish, just speak as colleagues and fix your issues."

Sipho Ngcungama posted:

"This is how you promote your event. Good work guys!"

Henry Bongani HB Mathwasa said:

"This sounds too personal. I don't think it was necessary to give such a talk in public."

MfanaZero OneEight responded:

"I swear This Is a Good Marketing strategy!"

