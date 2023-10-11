Jub Jub recently visited Unfollowed to discuss various aspects of his life including the controversy that led him to prison

The Uyajola 9/9 presenter opened up about his time in jail, saying it was an awakening experience for him

Talking to Thembekile Mrototo, Jub Jub that he did not regret going to jail because it brought him back to God and his ancestors

Jub Jub told 'Unfollowed' that he regrets his actions that sent him to prison but does not regret serving time because it made him a better person. Images: official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Jub Jub is currently faced with serious allegations and was invited to Unfollowed to chat with Thembekile Mrototo about his life and what led him astray. The TV presenter gave a candid account of his time in prison, where he served four years for murder.

The Uyajola 9/9 presenter revealed that jail is much more difficult than what's portrayed in the media, but has no regrets about being there.

Jub Jub reflects on prison

In a candid discussion with Thembekile Mrototo on Showmax's popular show, Unfollowed, Jub Jub opened up about his come-up in the music industry and his time in prison.

The rapper opened up about being in jail, where he revealed that it was not as movies made it seem:

"It was very devastating. What you think of prison, a million times more, it was bad."

He continued:

"Prison doesn't care if you're Jub Jub, it's bad."

When asked about what he learned from incarceration, Jub Jub revealed that he's much more spiritual:

"It made me a better person. It made me wiser, I became closer to my ancestors and God."

He went on:

"Prison is the only place that actually forced me to be alone, to reconnect with God and my ancestors because the life I was living, I had no time for what my ancestors wanted me to do, I had no time with God. It just brought me much closer"

"I regret all my actions, the accident, I don't regret going to prison. I don't condone anybody going to prison because there's a life lesson I learned there."

Jub Jub faces multiple charges of assault

Jub Jub is in hot water after several women, including his ex-girlfriend, Amanda du-Pont, exposed the presenter for allegedly assaulting them.

The Uthando Noxolo presenter refused to share details about his ongoing cases, set to take place on 4 November:

"Everybody is entitled to do whatever they want to do. In regards to that matter, I'd rather not talk on it."

He went on:

"I know who I am, I know what I stand for. I've got three beautiful sisters that I know for one, if anybody laid a hand on them, I would not wait for the justice system."

An audio allegedly made by Jub Jub's mother addressing the allegations surfaced online and shocked many online users:

Winile_MD said:

"If ke ba batla one by one was a person."

SthembiD responded:

"I'm afraid I'm this mother in regards to my son."

iamafunfan asked:

"How does a parent remark on what did or did not happen in her son’s sex life? Silence is golden sometimes."

QueenSurveyor commented:

"Typical of mothers and their sons though."

Kimzim007 posted:

"In another episode of why women don't report s*xual assault #JubJub"

paballo_patsa added:

"I just knew that it was going to come here. That Mama Jackie would try & discredit Amanda. Says a lot about her."

Uyajola 9/9 racks up impressive viewership

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jub Jub's show, Uyajola 9/9's success despite the rapper's trouble with the law.

The show was launched in 2019 through Showmax and quickly became one of the country's most loved shows for all the drama that constantly unfolds.

Jub Jub was showered with praise from fans for the show's successful run after another impressive and nail-biting episode.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News