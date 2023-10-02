Global site navigation

Mzansi shows love to Jub Jub after another successful Uyajola99
TV Shows

by  Molebogeng Seemela
  • The production team of Moja Love's Uyajola 9/9 has received another satisfactory review
  • The infidelity-busting show hosted by controversy-smeared host Jub Jub was given a nod by social media users
  • The JubNation hyped their favourite presenter, motivating him to keep striving despite the GBV allegations brought forward against him

'Uyajola 9/9' presenter Jub Jub is being praised for his hosting skills.
Jub Jub has received some love for his presenting skills after another successful episode on 'Uyajola 9/9'. Images: @official_jubjub, @guruphotography54
Moja Love's anti-cheating show Uyajola 9/9 has received another round of applause for an exhilarating show, praising its host, Jub Jub, for a stellar performance.

Jub Jub receives praises for Uyajola 9/9 hosting skills

The presenter was praised by X user @Kearabile_, on the app formerly known as Twitter, for his brilliant skills on the popular Sunday night show. She said in her post:
"Love him or hate him, Jub Jub is a great presenter."

Check out her review in the post below:

JubNation applauds Jub Jub for another successful Uyajola 9/9 episode

The controversy-smeared rapper, who is expected in court in November on 13 counts of GBV-related charges brought forward by four women, was hyped for his hosting skills. His fan base gave him a nod, encouraging him to soldier on, while others wanted to see him being punished:

@OwnerHoney said:

"He is the best always."

@womenforchange5 was not impressed:

"And a murderer, alleged r@pist and abuser!!!! It's disgusting!"

@Pius_Ngobs predicted:

"I'll miss him when they are done with him. They wanna send him back to the hole..."

@Flora_Monama01 confessed:

"Without doubt, my favourite."

@Lilbeeyrn20 applauded:

"The correctional service taught him well."

@ThendoRalph commented:

"Some people are not happy that he’s doing great for himself."

@moleleki6306 said:

"He was born for the screen."

@TAUKHOAPA compared:

"This reminds me of Mr Robert Kelly..."

@Flora_Monama01 hyped him:

"Shine Jub Jub, kill them with excellence."

Jub Jub sends love to Moja Love team

In a related Briefly News report, the Ndikhokhele rapper sent some love to his Moja Love colleagues in a one-of-a-kind picture featuring his colleagues.

The rare picture was taken at the channel's studios where he praised the presenters and production team in a note posted on his social media.

