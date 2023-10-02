The production team of Moja Love's Uyajola 9/9 has received another satisfactory review

The infidelity-busting show hosted by controversy-smeared host Jub Jub was given a nod by social media users

The JubNation hyped their favourite presenter, motivating him to keep striving despite the GBV allegations brought forward against him

Jub Jub has received some love for his presenting skills after another successful episode on 'Uyajola 9/9'. Images: @official_jubjub, @guruphotography54

Moja Love's anti-cheating show Uyajola 9/9 has received another round of applause for an exhilarating show, praising its host, Jub Jub, for a stellar performance.

Jub Jub receives praises for Uyajola 9/9 hosting skills

The presenter was praised by X user @Kearabile_, on the app formerly known as Twitter, for his brilliant skills on the popular Sunday night show. She said in her post:

"Love him or hate him, Jub Jub is a great presenter."

Check out her review in the post below:

JubNation applauds Jub Jub for another successful Uyajola 9/9 episode

The controversy-smeared rapper, who is expected in court in November on 13 counts of GBV-related charges brought forward by four women, was hyped for his hosting skills. His fan base gave him a nod, encouraging him to soldier on, while others wanted to see him being punished:

@OwnerHoney said:

"He is the best always."

@womenforchange5 was not impressed:

"And a murderer, alleged r@pist and abuser!!!! It's disgusting!"

@Pius_Ngobs predicted:

"I'll miss him when they are done with him. They wanna send him back to the hole..."

@Flora_Monama01 confessed:

"Without doubt, my favourite."

@Lilbeeyrn20 applauded:

"The correctional service taught him well."

@ThendoRalph commented:

"Some people are not happy that he’s doing great for himself."

@moleleki6306 said:

"He was born for the screen."

@TAUKHOAPA compared:

"This reminds me of Mr Robert Kelly..."

@Flora_Monama01 hyped him:

"Shine Jub Jub, kill them with excellence."

Jub Jub sends love to Moja Love team

In a related Briefly News report, the Ndikhokhele rapper sent some love to his Moja Love colleagues in a one-of-a-kind picture featuring his colleagues.

The rare picture was taken at the channel's studios where he praised the presenters and production team in a note posted on his social media.

