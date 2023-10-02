Mzansi shows love to Jub Jub after another successful Uyajola99
- The production team of Moja Love's Uyajola 9/9 has received another satisfactory review
- The infidelity-busting show hosted by controversy-smeared host Jub Jub was given a nod by social media users
- The JubNation hyped their favourite presenter, motivating him to keep striving despite the GBV allegations brought forward against him
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
Moja Love's anti-cheating show Uyajola 9/9 has received another round of applause for an exhilarating show, praising its host, Jub Jub, for a stellar performance.
Jub Jub receives praises for Uyajola 9/9 hosting skills
The presenter was praised by X user @Kearabile_, on the app formerly known as Twitter, for his brilliant skills on the popular Sunday night show. She said in her post:
"Love him or hate him, Jub Jub is a great presenter."
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Check out her review in the post below:
JubNation applauds Jub Jub for another successful Uyajola 9/9 episode
The controversy-smeared rapper, who is expected in court in November on 13 counts of GBV-related charges brought forward by four women, was hyped for his hosting skills. His fan base gave him a nod, encouraging him to soldier on, while others wanted to see him being punished:
@OwnerHoney said:
"He is the best always."
@womenforchange5 was not impressed:
"And a murderer, alleged r@pist and abuser!!!! It's disgusting!"
@Pius_Ngobs predicted:
"I'll miss him when they are done with him. They wanna send him back to the hole..."
@Flora_Monama01 confessed:
"Without doubt, my favourite."
@Lilbeeyrn20 applauded:
"The correctional service taught him well."
@ThendoRalph commented:
"Some people are not happy that he’s doing great for himself."
@moleleki6306 said:
"He was born for the screen."
@TAUKHOAPA compared:
"This reminds me of Mr Robert Kelly..."
@Flora_Monama01 hyped him:
"Shine Jub Jub, kill them with excellence."
Jub Jub sends love to Moja Love team
In a related Briefly News report, the Ndikhokhele rapper sent some love to his Moja Love colleagues in a one-of-a-kind picture featuring his colleagues.
The rare picture was taken at the channel's studios where he praised the presenters and production team in a note posted on his social media.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News