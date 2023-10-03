Musician Vusi Nova shared details about how he felt when he was diagnosed with high blood pressure

The Thandiwe hitmaker also posted a picture of himself on a hospital bed, while he was recovering from his diagnosis

On top of that, Vusi was also involved in a car accident recently, which was not his first

Vusi Nova is grateful for the proof of life and shared how he is trying to live a healthier life. Image: @vusinova1

Vusi Nova now lives a healthier life and keeps track of what he consumes and what not to consume. The star recently shared details about his health and how he is maintaining it.

Vusi Nova diagnosed with high blood pressure

Musician Vusi Nova always tries to keep it straight with his fans and followers. The star recently told peeps about his heart problems and how it led to that.

According to ZiMoja, the Thandiwe hitmaker shared more information about his high blood pressure diagnosis. He also mentioned that he has a lot on his plate right now, as he is running his own record label full-time now.

Vusi mentioned that this is not the first time he has had a health scare in his life, as he was once admitted to the hospital due to mitral valve prolapse, which is a heart valve condition that impacts the valve connecting the left chambers of the heart and can manifest at any stage of life.

He said:

"It felt nearly akin to a heart attack. On this occasion, my blood pressure surged to 180, significantly exceeding the typical range of less than 120/80 mmHg. Thankfully, I'm doing well now, as I took some time off to recover."

Vusi Nova posted picture of him in hospital

The star also shared a picture of himself in hospital, mentioning how grateful he is still alive, he also encouraged people to live a healthier lifestyle in order to live long.

He captioned the post:

"Proof of existence! Occasionally, I tend to overlook the fact that I'm not growing any younger. I still have that 21-year-old spirit in me! I just returned from the hospital this morning, and I'm feeling more robust and revitalised than ever before. It's back to the daily routine tonight. Let's do this!!"

See the post below:

Though Vusi Nova is out of the hospital, it was not his first time being admitted. He was also admitted after he survived a car accident in Harties after performing at Somizi's 50th birthday party in Sun City, North West.

Vusi Nova celebrates the final year of his dirty thirties

In a previous report from Briefly News, Vusi Nova celebrated his 39th birthday in style. This year is his last year in his 30s, and he anticipates his 40s.

He had an epic celebration with close friends and industry colleagues celebrating with him.

