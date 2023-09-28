Vusi Nova opened up about a personal experience of when he was admitted to the hospital due to fatigue

The singer shared that he was diagnosed with high blood pressure and was put on medication

He encouraged his followers to take good care of their health and not to neglect their bodies

Vusi Nova returns to doing what he loves following his short hospital stay. The Asiphelelanga hitmaker was hospitalised after he felt an unusual feeling in his heart.

Vusi Nova gets real about BP

On Instagram, the singer shared a video from when he was admitted to the hospital. He revealed that he was diagnosed with high blood pressure.

He has since been discharged from the hospital and is taking medication.

In another video he shared, Vusi Nova said he noticed that his heart was acting up. He highlighted the importance of a proper diet and doing regular checkups.

“Just make sure you exercise and that your diet is proper. Go for checkups. Yesterday I was hospitalised very early in the morning, at around five, due to fatigue.

“My heart was acting up, and I then found out that I had high blood pressure. Now I have to take blood pressure medication. Imagine! I thought it was the end of me.”

Vusi Nova's fans send supportive messages

Following his announcement, fans of the singer and performer encouraged him to keep at it. They expressed relief that he is healthy and back to performing.

nelompongo shared:

"I been on High blood pressure medication for over a year now. At first I was in denial. But I have accepted my reality now."

kea_pel said:

"After giving such amazing performances this past weekend. I am glad you are well, though. Take care of yourself."

mbulaz_omnyama_tha added:

"Chicken Licken and ice cream. What did I say to you Vusi? You do not listen. Jokes aside, I'm glad that you are good."

gracrn asked:

"Get well soon, but take some time off to rest. Are you getting enough sleep? How high was your BP for them to prescribe BP meds?"

sindisiwe5657

"Good to see that you are back and healthy....take care."

tmmokhethi

Jooo I experienced the HBP issue last Friday, I had sever headache and I feeling sick nauseous and I couldn’t wake up, went to the Dr and my HBP was so high now I need to monitor it daily. I’m closer to meds. Keep well Buti jooo ku rough struu

cikylicks

"Rest as well @vusinova1 … Thank you that you’re safe and well… take care please."

lonkaclass

"Don't worry you will be fine I am also taking it we thank God you feeling better now."

nkwanyanesongo

"Please take care of yourself the world still needs healing from your voice, music and good heart . Love and lighthouse to you."

prudenceb.shonga said:

"Glad to see you stable. Eat healthy, take care. You are loved and appreciated."

