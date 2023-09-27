Xhosa rapper Ifani was recently on Gogo Skhotheni's podcast, The Venting Podcast

Ifani told Gogo Skhotheni's husband, Monde Shange, that he almost spent six years in the hood after blowing all his money

Netizens shared their thoughts and opinions about what the rapper shared during the interview

On Gogo Skhotheni's podcast, Ifani shared that he blew all his money and spent almost six years in the township. Image: @crenkist, @gogo_skhotheni

After six years of being off the radar, Xhosa rapper Ifani vented in an interview about what he went through after he went broke.

Ifani talks about blowing all his money

Ifani has been talking quite a lot about what went down in his life during his hiatus and what challenges he faced during that period.

During an interview with Gogo Skhotheni's hubby, Monde Shange, on her podcast, The Venting Podcast, Ifani shared that he had to return to the township after he blew all his money and nearly had to stay in the hood for six years.

Ifani said:

"I'm not alone in this experience. Sometimes, you find yourself challenging and discover others who share your pain. It's in those moments that you establish a meaningful connection. Meeting these individuals and conversing with them can lead to personal growth."

The former TV presenter also spoke about what he learned during that period.

"It provided me with valuable lessons in patience. I used to be quite impatient, always wanting instant results, especially when I had invested in something. I never imagined I would return to the township; I had envisioned a life of comfort," he said.

Speaking to Briefly News, Gogo Skhotheni's husband, Monde Shange, said he and his wife learnt a lot about money during and after his interview with Ifani.

Monde shared:

"We have learned that money without discipline can make your life difficult, and you won’t be able to pursue your dreams, especially getting it at a young age."

Monde also shared a piece of advice for young people who find themselves in a similar predicament as Ifani's, of making a lot of money but not knowing how to use it.

"My advice is they should start with what will benefit them, especially if the limelight gets too much cause it doesn’t last forever. People need to learn how to invest and add some financial advisors, which most banks offer. Be wise. You can still have fun without being everywhere," he said.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Ifani sharing his story of how he blew it

Shortly after the couple shared this interview with Ifani on their YouTube channel, fans and social media users shared their opinions and thoughts. Read some of the comments below:

@Lisatom5746 said:

"What a beautiful interview, iFani has a beautiful story and Bab'Shange did an amazing job."

@Lebom2456 wrote:

"He said, 'if you are young and feel like killing yourself, just wait a bit. Wait for another day, another week, another month'. The best advice I've heard all year. Hang on, my friend."

@Gadifelemary6700 replied:

"Ifani has been one of my favourites till this day, hearing this story sakhe makes it even worse really enjoyed this interview. Tatu Monde you did a wonderful job hle big ups."

@Homeskilletbiscuit7683 responded:

"This man DOES NOT care about money and I stan this way of life is good for your soul. We live to be corporate slaves and too shy to chase our reams. Love it."

@Zamile7112 said:

"This is interesting. Ubab' Shange doing good. Haven't seen iFani in a while. He looks good."

@Babalwamkhethi3096 wrote:

"Ifani wow his upbringing is touching and it will teach other teenagers who will enter Varsity."

