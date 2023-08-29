Xhosa rapper has Ifani bagged himself a lucrative music distribution partnership and he has someone else to thank for it

Ifani expressed his utmost appreciation to DJ Sbu, saying he bagged the deal because of his interview on Sbu's podcast

Netizens are happy for him as they flooded his comment section with congratulatory comments

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Rapper Ifani announced on Twitter that he landed himself a lucrative music distribution deal after his interview with DJ Sbu on his podcast went viral. Image: @iFani_Haymani

Source: Instagram

Rapper Ifani is back in the game. He landed himself a music distribution deal shortly after his interview on DJ Sbu's podcast went viral and touched many people with his story.

Rapper Ifani thanks DJ Sbu

The Xhosa rapper announced on Twitter that he bagged himself a deal. Ifani expressed his utmost gratitude to the veteran artist, DJ Sbu, stating how much he has helped him and that his music will now make some rands.

Ifani wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Dear @djsbu. You opened a door for me and told me many more would open. You blessed me, Grootman! Enkosi, because of our interview, I signed a distribution deal today. My music is about to generate income."

In the tweet, DJ Sbu responded to Ifani, congratulating him on this new journey he is about to embark on.

DJ Sbu said:

"Congratulations, my brother. I’m very proud of you. We serve a great God. This is only the beginning. Real hard work starts right now. It's time for IFANI to return to the top of his Throne, where he belongs. Ours is to keep showing love & support as your fans, bro. Godspeed."

See the post and response here:

Netizens show Ifani some love

After Ifani shared the news, social media users showed him some love as they flooded his tweet with positive comments and congratulatory messages:

@HerrisonPeter wrote:

"Congratulations Khochebe Lomancanca Asentloko Uyidyani Zizo Ezikwenza Ungacaceleki Tata Yini Ufaneleka Kangaka…"

@sibu_gee wrote:

"Congratulations man... you gonna go far."

@Rolling_LALA said:

"This is amazing well Ifani G.O.A.T 'HE NGITHI VULAA SEKELE' by @iFani_Haymani."

@TigaMaine said:

"Congratulations, friend."

@Yamzah2016 wrote:

"Congratulations Mchana, happy that you are back, we've been patient as your fans, please deliver."

@Karabongwatlee said:

"We wish you well. May you rise against all odds."

@shlmasuku said:

"Az'khale boet."

@Dsco20 wrote:

"Ntinga ntakandini!!!"

Ifani wants to make peace with Cassper Nyovest

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that rapper Ifani said in an interview that he wants to make peace with rapper Cassper Nyovest.

Ifani said he wishes to have one meeting with Cassper and start afresh with him on a favourable, clean slate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News