Award-winning singer Vusi Nova has marked 10 years in the music industry

He celebrates the milestone by leaving the record label Muthaland Entertainment for his own Nova Sounds

Part of his achievements is being featured in the Shaka iLembe soundtrack for the song Zwide

Vusi Nova has marked his 10 years as a performer by parting ways with Muthaland Entertainment to put his focus on his own record label, Nova Sounds. Images: @vusinova1

Vusi Nova, who has been reintroduced as Snova, has spent 10 years in the entertainment industry under the record label Muthaland Entertainment. He leaves the music house to focus on his Nova Sounds.

Vusi Nova leaves Muthaland for Nova Sounds

According to ZiMoja, the Ndikuthandile superstar shook hands with the production company that saw his first I'd Rather Go Blind hit in 2013. A close source said the singer was looking for a fresh start.

Muthaland wished Snova well on his new journey, pledging to always stand by him:

"It's been a remarkable journey with Vusi Nova. I've always believed that he has one of the greatest voices this country has ever heard. As well as the ability to outperform a number of his international industry counterparts making him one of the best live performers on the continent."

Vusi Nova stars in Shaka iLembe soundtrack

The Gold and Platinum status holder reached new heights when he announced his feature on the record-breaking history drama series Shaka iLembe with the track Zwide.

He announced the song in this post:

Netizens congratulate Vusi Nova on Zwide

He received a standing ovation for his achievement from both Celebville and his online fans:

@Deborahcox said:

"You are absolutely incredible."

@Gogodineondlanzi was blown away:

"I just got goosebumps."

@Star_chamane rated the song:

"Heard it on Spotify this morning! Yeses!"

@James.poetry2023 complimented:

"Yoh brother Vusi this is awesome."

@Mikhulus was sold:

"My new favourite song."

@Bongeka_dondo sang praises:

"Phakamani maZulu! Let us show some love and give Vusi a hell of a praise siyabonga Mr Nova. Uyibethile kanene."

Nomzamo Mbatha praised for portraying Queen Nandi

In a previous Briefly News story, Nomzamo Mbatha was given a nod for her role on Shaka iLembe.

It was said that the executive producer carried the show on her back with the way she played the role of Queen Nandi. The phenomenal actress responded to the compliments with gratitude.

