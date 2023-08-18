Vusi Nova continues to be in awe over the amount of support he receives from his hometown New Brighton, Gqeberha

The singer shared a video where his fans back home gave him a warm welcome as he visited there

He was left in awe at how much they loved him, and his followers also praised him for this

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

Nothing warms the heart of artists who receive love and appreciation from their fans in the very place they grew up in.

Vusi Nova was rumoured to be shooting his new reality show but has remained mum about it. Image: @vusinova1

Source: Instagram

Vusi Nova viewed as a national hero in New Brighton

Just recently, Vusi Nova went back home and upon arrival, scores of young fans flooded his home.

New Brighton is a township in Gqeberha situated in the Eastern Cape where Vusi Nova grew up at.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Vusi Nova shared a video and gushed over how his people love him.

"The love I receive all the time when I get home."

Netizens gush over Vusi Nova

Vusi has one of the most successful careers in Mzansi. The fact that he is still standing strong after all these years is a true testament to hard work and talent co-existing.

Gushing over Vusi, his followers had this to say:

crenkist said:

"Thank God for you Vusi."

ami_faku said:

"Love you loads."

lulu_kelzz said:

"Hahaha this is so sweet."

sigidilusani said:

"Big ups to Snova. You are loved and appreciated."

bongilycious said:

"I'm literally screaming along with them, too adorbs. I love Mavusana."

Is Vusi Nova shooting a music video?

In his video, there were cameramen with Vusi Nova. This leads us to speculate the rumours of him having a reality show might be true.

Rumour had it that Vusi would be speaking candidly about his private life as well as his career on his upcoming reality show. He would be opening up to fans about his personal life as well as his blossoming career as a musician and performer

Briefly News contacted Vusi Nova, who neither denied nor admitted this rumour.

"Who told you I’m doing a reality show?"

Vusi Nova survives horrific car accident

In a previous report from Briefly News, Vusi Nova is grateful to be alive after he was involved in a horrific car accident in the Northern Cape.

He was en route to another gig after performing at Somizi's event. Following the event, he advised his fans to live their lives because tomorrow is never promised.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News