Rumour has it that Vusi Nova will apparently debut his own reality show in a few months

Speculations on the grapevine have it that he will be speaking candidly about his private life as well as his career

The star will be opening up to fans about his personal life as well as his blossoming career as a musician and performer

Vusi Nova is working on a reality show which will address some of the rumours about his personal life and career. Image: @vusinova1

Source: Instagram

Award-winning musician Vusi Nova is apparently looking to add 'reality TV star' under his list of achievements.

The star has appeared on Living The Dream with Somizi. However, he now has a chance to be on reality TV with his show, according to ZiMoja.

Vusi announces he is working on something special for fans

Taking to Instagram, Vusi hinted that he is working on something with his fans.

"Working on something special for you."

Fans share excitement after Vusi hints at something big under his sleeve

@josinazmachel said:

"We are anxiously waiting."

@lamalindza1 said:

"Can't wait."

@superfineoriginal said:

"Would love to work with you!"

@goqalwazizi said:

"Oh really? Wow I can't wait yoh."

Vusi Nova will get to give fans more insight into his private life

A source told the news publication that Vusi Nova would be able to address some of the burning questions about his life and rumours of a romance between him and best friend Somizi Mhlongo.

"People will get to see another side to the artist that many people have not seen. People are always curious about Vusi's love life...People will get to see the truth for themselves."

Among the things Vusi will be opening up about is his contribution to the local music industry.

Vusi Nova grateful to be alive following horrific car accident

Briefly News previously reported that Vusi Nova was involved in a car accident in the Northern Cape en route to another gig.

The Asphelelanga hitmaker advised fans to live their lives because tomorrow is never promised after surviving the accident.

