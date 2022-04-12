Living the Dream With Somizi is coming back for the fifth season, and Mzansi social media users cannot wait

The reality TV show follows the day to day life of one of South Africa's most popular socialites Somizi Mhlongo will air on Showmax starting in May

According to reports, Living the Dream With Somizi will also take viewers through his very public divorce with Mohale and all his other adventures

Lovers of Somizi's reality TV show Living the Dream With Somizi were excited when news that the show is coming back for another season was announced.

The award-winning reality TV show will start airing on Showmax on 4 May 2022. Fans can look forward to seeing some of Idols SA judge's highs and lows in the show.

According to TimesLIVE, LTDWS will start by giving fans a look at Somizi and Mohale's public break-up. It will also touch on the star's GBV accusations which almost sent his career into a nosedive. Speaking to the publication, Somizi said:

"It’s been a rollercoaster, but the dream never dies, no matter how crazy things may get. Angeke. Life isn’t always easy, but we must remember that the hard times are there to teach us."

Somgaga also confirmed the news on his Instagram page. He posted a trailer of the show, much to the delight of his millions of followers who had been waiting in anticipation.

