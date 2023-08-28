Mzansi netizens remembered Menzi Ngubane ahead of his 59th birthday by sharing heavenly wishes

The iconic star died at 56 two years ago from a stroke, leaving a legacy of unforgettable performances

Fans expressed what the late actor meant to them with heartfelt tributes posted on the social media site X/Twitter

South Africans paid tribute to the legendary Menzi Ngubane.

As the 59th birthday of Menzi Ngubane approaches, Mzansi people took a moment to remember the beloved actor who left an indelible mark on their hearts.

Honouring Menzi Ngubane

Twitter is alive with heartfelt heavenly birthday wishes, as fans pay tribute to the late star. Ngubane's enduring legacy is celebrated because of his acting prowess and the genuine connection he formed with his fans.

Renowned for his roles in various TV productions, the former Isibaya star's performances remain etched in the collective memory of Mzansi people.

Menzi suffered a stroke

Tragically, on 13 March 2021, at 56, Ngubane's journey came to an untimely end as he succumbed to a stroke. However, his spirit continues to live on, and the outpouring of love on social media is a testament to that.

X/Twitter users mark Menzi Ngubane's bday

@Kagiso263724641 said:

"May his soul rest in peace in soil."

@PanDeMeek stated:

"Man bodied his roles perfectly."

@Zulu_Omyama mentioned:

"No actor comes close to Ngamla. The man was too good!"

@PMMagadla commented:

"It was so unfortunate that this legend was taken away from us. May his soul continue to rest in peace."

@DreadyPrince added:

"Rest in peace to the king."

@ShOKoNhlanhla tweeted:

"A legend. May he continue to rest in peace."

@Mabasa_Mavuyisi wrote:

"I miss this guy."

@SimplyLu_ posted:

"Legendary Menzi Ngubane.️ Never forgotten.

