Eyadini Lounge owner Jabulani Mjay Zama was laid to rest after passing away due to a stroke on August 12th

The funeral service was held at The Station Urban Venue in Durban and attended by dignitaries, musicians, and business figures

Mjay's sister, Mbali Madikane, revealed at the funeral that while he had many friends in good times, most abandoned him during his illness

Mourners gathered at Jabulani Zama's funeral service in Durban. Image:@KasiEconomy and @kzngove

Source: Twitter

Jabulani "Mjay" Zama, the owner of Eyadini Lounge was buried on Saturday 19 August. His funeral took place at The Station Urban Venue in Durban Station in KwaZulu- Natal.

Dignitaries gather at Mjay Zama's funeral

The service was attended by notable government members including Nomusa Dube-Ncube, the Premier of KZN, Mxolisi Kaunda, the Mayor of eThekwini, Zizi Kodwa, the Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Marshall Dlamini, the Secretary-General of EFF, along with businesspeople and entertainment stars.

Mjay passed away on the 12th of August, succumbing to a severe stroke. He gained recognition through his establishment, Eyadini Lounge, renowned for hosting top-notch entertainment events, featuring performances by celebrated artists.

Mjay Zama's sister addresses mourners

According to Daily Sun, Mjay's sister, Mbali Madikane, shared that he had numerous friends during prosperous times, but when he fell ill, the majority of them distanced themselves and offered no support. She mentioned that he felt abandoned by them when they didn't reach out or answer his calls. Mbali further expressed the family's disappointment:

“What makes us more upset is that on Saturday after his death, many people posted RIP Mjay on social media. Who are they?”

SA share heartfelt reactions to Mjay Zama's funeral

N'Drew Naps said:

"Unfortunately, it came late to him that the friend zone ends before 40 years. "

Abongile Archie Jolaz commented:

"Friends will make fun of your downfall let's teach our teenage kids not to depend on friends and learn to be alone."

Refuwe Radebe mentioned:

"I wish I could have been there for himmanje we were not friends. RIP.

Sego Mp stated:

"Don’t ever think that the people you helped in life will help you when you need them."

Nhlanhla Kwanele shared:

"That is why I don't have friends. When you down and out they start gossiping about you."

Maggy Mmasai added:

"Heartless friends. They will follow you don't worry. Rest in peace.️"

