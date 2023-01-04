The KwaZulu-Natal government has slammed allegations that millions were spent on Kwaito artist Mandlenkosi "Mampintsha" Maphumulo's funeral

KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube says the different spheres of government spent R320 000, not R50 million

South Africans are still upset with the KZN government for coughing up money to help with Mampintsha's funeral costs

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal government has come out to quickly thwart the allegations that it spent millions on the late Big Nuz group member, Mandlenkosi "Mampintsha" Maphumulo's funeral.

The KwaZulu-Natal government has denied claims that it spent R50 million on the late Mandlenkosi "Mampintsha" Maphumulo's funeral. Images: mampintsha_shimora/Instagram & Darren Stewart

KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube issued a statement with a detailed breakdown of how much money was spent by the various spheres of government in KZN.

According to Dube-Ncube, a total of R320 000 was offered to the late Kwaito and Gqom star's family to pay for the funeral. The breakdown is as follows:

R170 000 from the Premier's officer

R50 000 from the KZN Department of Sports, Arts and Culture

R100 000 from the eThekwnini Municipality.

Rumours have been spreading like wildfire on social media claiming that the KZN government spent R50 million on Mampintsha's funeral, reports SABC News.

Dube-Ncube stated that the claim was baseless, and they seem to have originated from South Africa’s high commissioner in India, S’bu Ndebele. The KZN government also warned people against abusing social media and spreading misinformation.

The KZN government is also not apologetic about spending that amount of money on Mampintsha's funeral as it has always supported KZN artists.

Mzansi questions the KZN government's decision to help foot the bill for Mampintsha's funeral

Even though the KZN government explained how much money was spent on Mampitsha's funeral, some people were not happy that they spent money on a wealthy person's funeral.

Others wanted to know what the money was used for because the late Kwaito star would have had life cover. Here are some comments:

@majozi4 said:

"Why bury the rich and famous in the first place? The guy was working with Showmax and they didn’t bury him…. Our government though? Why waste taxpayers' money?"

@SaneleW2 said:

"What was that money for? He was supposed to have Life Cover and Insurance to cover his funeral cost. That money should've been channelled to bursaries or fix water pipes that are leaking all over KZN townships."

@SabeloZitha said:

"The question is under what intervention were these monies spent? Indigent family's funeral support? That is 320k!"

@hlayi_b said:

"eThekwini Metro should’ve just used that money to clean up the beachfront."

