Mampintsha's family and friends gathered on Friday to say their final goodbyes to the popular musician

His wife Babes Wodumo gave an unexpected speech at the sombre service and trended on social media

Many people loved that she acknowledged her mother-in-law and suggested they resolve their differences

Babes Wodumo gives a speech at Mampintsha's funeral service. Image: @RajeshJantilal

funeral service commenced on the morning of Friday, 30 December and family, friends, industry peers, as well as government officials, gathered at Durban ICC to bid him farewell.

The emotional service was filled with prayer, singing, tears and joy as his loved ones reflected on his influential life.

Fans of the deceased musician were concerned about Babes Wodumo and took to social media to follow the live proceeding of the funeral service.

Babes was the image of strength and class when spoke eloquently of her beloved husband at the podium.

She even managed to crack a joke about not knowing the password to Mampintsha's cellphone till the day he died.

During her speech, Babes extended an olive branch to her mother-in-law after years of tension.

@_Moratoa wrote:

"Babes Wodumo is matured for forgiving her mother-in-law publicly."

@Refilwe_ZA tweeted:

"Nice of Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's mom to put their differences aside as they mourn someone whom they both loved dearly.

@szzungu1 said:

"Nice speech from Babes Wodumo."

@Duanny_P said:

"I'm officially a Babes Wodumo fan, I love her even more after her speech."

@dlokolosimbong1 wrote:

"Maturity at the best from Babes Wodumo."

@Official_Claelo mentioned:

"Babes Wodumo the Queen. I wish her all the best, she must come back to her vibe Queen 2023."

@ZLibembe posted:

"Eish Babes Wodumo really loved Mampitsha, phephisa."

