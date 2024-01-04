Connie Ferguson and her daughter Alicia are reportedly in a feud with Shona Ferguson's sister Meggie

Speculation on social media suggests the rift might be related to money or inheritance issues following Shona's passing

Fans and followers have weighed in, with many attributing the conflict to financial matters involving Shona's estate

There seems to be a lot going on behind the scenes in the Fergusons household. There are reports on social media that veteran actress Connie Ferguson and her daughter Alicia Fergon are fighting with Meggie Ferguson.

Connie and Alicia Ferguson have allegedly unfollowed Shona Ferguson's sister. Image: @connie.ferguson and @Musa_Khawula

Source: UGC

Connie and Allie Ferguson unfollow Meggie on IG

The Fergusons have been praised for always handling their private affairs behind closed doors. The famous family is reportedly not seeing eye to eye with the late Shona Ferguson's sister Meggie Ferguson.

According to controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, former Generations actress Connie Ferguson and her youngest daughter Alicia Ferguson both unfollowed the late Kings of Joburg star's sister on Instagram. Musa said:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Connie Ferguson and her daughter Ali Ferguson have both unfollowed Shona Ferguson's sister Meggie Ferguson on IG. Connie Ferguson and Meggie Ferguson were close when Shona Ferguson was still alive."

SA react to alleged beef between the Fergusons

Social media users concluded that the rumoured beef between Connie Ferguson and her late husband's sister is about money.

@BBK29_ commented:

"Obviously, the sister demanded shares and money That's what makes families fight"

@CalliePhakathi said:

"She is probably fighting them for Shona's money, ai "

@Gabisto_ added:

"In-laws tend to forget their place when one party dies, she probably thought she could control Connie and make demands from her husband’s estate."

@NombuleloPS noted:

"Shona probably has a child before Ali that Shona's family knows about. They probably want that child to benefit from Shona's estate. This was my 2cents opinion "

@bchinyakata said:

"What ever reason has money involved ✌️"

Connie Ferguson remembers her husband Shona on Christmas Day

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that actress Connie Ferguson recently penned an emotional post on social media. This comes after the star flaunted her boxing skills on Instagram.

Christmas Day was all about festivities and good vibes with your family and friends, but that wasn't the case for the former Generations star, Connie. The 53-year-old filmmaker shared an emotional post about her late husband and actor, Shona Ferguson, on her Instagram page.

Source: Briefly News