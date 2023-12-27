Nonhle Thema's Christmas celebration at a mall sparked social media buzz

Nonhle previously discussed her fall from grace due to ego and behaviour on Showmax's Unfollowed

Social media users expressed disbelief and suggested she should find a way back into showbiz

A picture of former South Africa's "IT" girl Nonhle Thema's low-key Christmas celebrations has caused a buzz on social media.

Mzansi has reacted to a picture of Nonhle Thema celebrating Christmas at the mall. Image: @nonhle_thema

Source: Instagram

Nonhle Thema celebrates Christmas at the mall

Nonhle Thema recently found herself trending on social media after a picture of the former star at the mall on Christmas day went viral.

The star previously opened up about her fall from grace due to her ego and personality. Speaking on Showmax's Unfollowed, Nonhle said she was fired from shows and lost endorsements because of her behaviour.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Controversial media personality Musa Khawula shared the picture on his platforms. Nonhle looked absolutely beautiful in a blue dress as she posed next to a Christmas tree. The caption of the post read:

"Nonhle Thema celebrating Christmas at the mall."

Fans react to Nonhle Thema's picture

Social media users could not believe how someone who used to be one of the most popular stars in the country could end up celebrating Christmas at the mall. Many said she needed to find a way to get back into the showbiz industry.

@Burnerburnerac5 said:

"I still can't understand how she went from being Mzansi's hottest IT girl making waves in Hollywood to well... pictures at the mall."

@FittedZi added:

"She should have been able to bounce back at this point. ☹️"

@melody_modile commented:

"Sometimes u don't get a second chance, she could ideally be part of bo Wendy Williams crew talking All things life and entertainment.. if you are blessed ka something, u cma have high standards but never get too cocky."

@KgomotsoTlhapan added:

"The mall of all places that dress also, your really cracking me up chomi your on fire with your captions"

@NtselePoppy wrote:

"Busy noticing where and how other people spent Christmas… How was yours Musa? Where did you spend it?"

Connie Ferguson remembers her husband Shona on Christmas day

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that actress Connie Ferguson recently penned an emotional post on social media. This comes after the star flaunted her boxing skills on Instagram.

Christmas Day is all about festivities and good vibes with your family and friends, but that wasn't the case for the former Generations star, Connie. The 53-year-old filmmaker shared an emotional post about her late husband and actor, Shona Ferguson, on her Instagram page.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News