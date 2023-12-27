Khanyi Mbau has been recognised as one of South Africa's original slay queens

The star has been hailed for being a slay queen way before social media became popular

Fans on social media have acknowledged her influence in paving the way for future socialites and celebrities

Khanyi Mbau has been named one of South Africa's original slay queens. The Young, Famous & African star has been credited as one of the pioneers of the soft life gang.

Khanyi Mbau has been crowned Mzansi's original slay queen. Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan/Gallo Images/Getty Images and Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Khanyi Mbau given her flowers

Khanyi Mbau has been around for a minute. The star is a true definition of an all-rounder who has ventured into music, acting, presenting and even reality television. All that aside, Khanyi Mbau has also been credited as one of the celebs who pioneered slay queening, way before social media was even a thing.

For those who are too young to know, Khanyi was the hottest topic in South Africa when she was married to her baby daddy and blessed Mandla Mthembu. Mandla left Mzansi at a loss for words when he bought The Wife star a yellow Porsche to match his.

The iconic picture of the controversial businessman lifting Khanyi in front of the yellow Porsches resurfaces now and again on social media. The picture was recently shared on X by @____justsihle who hailed Khanyi as the original slay queen.

Fans react to Khanyi and Mandla's picture

Social media users admitted that Khanyi Mbau is the original slay queen. Many said the actress is among the few celebrities who paved the way for other upcoming socialites.

@motlagaeovo2 said:

"She walked so they could run."

@BALUCIAGA added:

"I will always love this picture."

@JusMotheoBear97 NOTED:

"The Ancestor of them all. When She was still the Queen Of Bling."

@siya6888 wrote:

"The original blesser and slay queen "

@thokozile_za noted:

"She’s the pioneer."

