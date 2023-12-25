Media personality Unathi Nkayi and Vusi Mavreka Hlabangwana sparked romance rumours online

The two posed together for a hot picture, leaving fans stunned and wondering if they might be dating

Unathi Nkayi has been hard at work in the gym for years now, so it only made sense for her to be in the gym with the trainer

Unathi Nkayi and Vusi MaVreka had people assuming that they were an item. Image: @unathi.co, @blckvreka

Unathi Nkayi was the talk of the town recently after she shared a picture of her and a personal trainer Vusi Mavreka Hlabangwana.

Is new romance blooming in Celebville?

Radio and TV personality Unathi and Vusi Mavreka recently posed together for a stunning picture together. It is unclear whether the picture was taken post-workout or pre-workout. The hot picture left fans stunned and wondering if they might be dating.

The picture was then re-shared by @HermaineM, who had sparked curiosity among netizens.

Mzansi has their say

It is no secret that Unathi Nkayi has been certified as a fitness bunny because of how hard she works in the gym. It only made sense for her to be in the gym with the trainer who has been pictured with multiple other celebs.

But this did not stop people from assuming that there might be more to the picture.

@ChamanepPhilile argued:

"She's gorgeous very fit. They are simply at the gym guys."

@p_pausah assumed:

"Unathi is an older woman by age. This man is definitely her level."

@AlfredMupandas2 said:

"She's glowing and shaping up."

@THATHNZI said:

"They look hot together."

@luntu_ said:

"Okay, but her body though."

Unathi and ex-hubby re-unite for son's return from initiation

Unathi was recently trending after she and her ex-husband and baby daddy, Thomas Msengana, celebrated their son's return from initiation school. Unathi posted multiple pictures and videos, stating how nervous she was for her son and shared that she prayed so much for him.

She also mentioned how she was happy with the work she and Thomas did in raising their children together.

"A journey that started a month ago culminated in one of the best days of my life. It was a painful experience which had me crying at random intervals, even in board meetings with colleagues, and when they asked, ‘What’s wrong?’ all I would say was ‘, My son is in the bush.’ No intimacy for a month as required, I think, added to it all BUT ke silapha ngoku. A period which had me drenched in prayer and ukuphahla……lilonke SIBAHLE MaXhosandini."

Claire Mawisa celebrates son's return

In a previous report from Briefly News, TV presenter Claire Mawisa also celebrated her son, Neo Mawisa's return from initiation school in the Eastern Cape.

Mawisa shared numerous videos on Instagram of her celebrating the young man's return. In one of the videos which have gone viral, she performs a traditional dance while donning a traditional attire.

