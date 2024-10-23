Rami Chuene Opens Up About Issues South African Actors Are Going Through: “Where Will We Work”
- Rami Chuene recently opened up about some of the issues local actors are experiencing
- She reacted to a post about ending telenovelas, to which she said artists struggle to progress in life without such gigs
- Mzansi was stunned and finally got a clearer picture of what freelancers go through
Rami Chuene says things aren't as rosy for local actors as many fans think.
Rami Chuene gets real about acting
Rami Chuene recently discussed some of the struggles South African actors face on a regular basis.
With over a decade in the entertainment industry, the actress appears to have seen it all and gave fans an honest account of life as a South African actor.
Reacting to a post about ending telenovelas due to their redundancy, the Cry of Winnie Mandela actress said she and her colleagues depend on such shows to make a living:
"I hear you, but where will we work? These days, a 13-part series is shot within a month. That time, banks want six-months' banking statements."
This wouldn't be the first time Rami shared her experiences about the entertainment industry. She often speaks about the complexities of freelance work and artists' struggles to make it.
Mzansi reacts to Rami Chuene's post
Netizens seemingly get the picture of actors' struggles in the industry:
TumieB_ was devastated:
"This is sad. Where is Gayton when he is needed?"
Thato_Pam said:
"I fully understand you. I even noticed that established actors even act on these silly channels."
OldFashionMan29 wrote:
"In this tough economy, one would wonder how long the money can sustain the artist if a 13-part series lasted a month. Especially if the artist hasn't been getting gigs consistently."
MrNaturesdrip posted:
"It's a cruel industry indeed!"
ReubenManiac suggested:
"If that's the case, mama, we need good content on our screens. Imagine watching different shows with the same story/ content all night."
