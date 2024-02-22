Actress Rami Chuene joined the cast of The Cry of Winnie Mandela theatre production

The production is set to open at the Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg, on 30 March 2024

Many netizens were excited about the cast members of the production and shared that they couldn't wait to go and watch

Rami Chuene bagged a role in 'The Cry of Winnie Mandela' theatre production. Image: ramichuene

The former Scandal! actress Rami Chuene just got another acting role in a new theatre production set to open at the Market Theatre in March 2024.

Rami Chuene joins The Cry of Winnie Mandela's cast

The bubbly actress Rami Chuene has made headlines on social media once again after trending when she revealed that she would be donating beautiful Matric dance gowns to students who can't afford them.

Recently, the star became the talk of the town after the Sowetan journalist shared a tweet on social media that Rami Chuene and other phenomenal actresses are the cast members of the new upcoming theatre production, The Cry of Winnie Mandela, which is set to open at the Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg on Saturday, 30 March 2024.

The tweet reads:

"Meet the cast of The Cry of Winnie Mandela theatre production that is set to open at Market Theatre in Newtown from March 30."

See the post below:

Netizens share their excitement

After posting the tweet, many theatre lovers and netizens shared their excitement in the comment section. See some of their reactions below:

@mpilokhumalo_ wrote:

"Where can we buy tickets. I wanna come see this."

@esihle_mahogo said:

"I need to see this."

@njabs_madlala24 shared:

"The title just got my attention. I want to know more."

@Zodwaonly responded:

"Looking forward to it."

@sabelotrev mentioned:

"This is interesting."

@Thobi_njoms commented:

"Ohhhhhh we’re gonna eat. I am excited."

