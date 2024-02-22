Rapper Boity Thulo had a studio session with an American producer named Hit Boy recently

Pictures of the star in studio were shared on social media by the news and gossip page MDNews

Many netizens online aren't too sure about Boity cooking some music with Hit Boy

Rapper Boity Thulo is making some music with American producer Hit Boy. Image: @boity, @hitboy

Source: Instagram

Seems like there's new fresh music coming up from the ever-so-gorgeous rapper and media personality, Boitumelo 'Boity' Thulo, soon after her Grammy Awards red carpet mishap.

Boity Thulo meets up with American producer Hit Boy

Reality TV star Boity Thulo has made headlines once again on social media after she trended with her stunning pictures of her rocking her pixie hairstyle on Instagram.

The Whaz Dat hitmaker became the talk of town after pictures of herself in studio with American producer Hit Boy circulated on social media. The star posted some pics of her and the producer, tagging him on her Instagram page.

See the pictures below:

The news and gossip page MDNews also posted a set of other pictures of Boity and Hit Boy during a studio recording some new music and captioned it:

"Boity in studio with American record producer Hit Boy."

See the post below:

Netizens have mixed reactions to Boity being in studio

Shortly after the pictures were shared on social media, many netizens had mixed reactions to Thulo being in studio with Hit Boy. See some of the comments below:

@MalekTrendz said:

"Ready for hit song."

@thembatutu tweeted:

"Following Tyla's footsteps."

@RegoSmurfMamba wrote:

"Net akhe judge... but she's going to face a dilemma. Who is going to be her target audience? Americans prefer American hiphop acts."

@static_an responded:

"With struggling American record producer."

@bohlokoa711 mentioned:

"She just be doing sh*t."

@Provider199 replied:

"She is texting reason aka Sizwe alakine for ghost writing."

modiehithulo commented:

"You got this shorty. I’m your biggest supporter! Go girl. So proud of you."

Source: Briefly News