Beyoncé is rumoured to be scheduled to perform in Johannesburg on 10 April 2025, according to a flyer circulating on social media

Mzansi is excited but sceptical, as many are concerned about the authenticity of the viral post

Fans recall previous concerts and express anticipation, some jokingly offering to sell body parts for tickets

Hold your horses Mzansi, God has finally answered your prayers. There is a flyer making the rounds on social media claiming that Beyonce will be coming to Johannesburg for a show.

Beyoncé is reportedly coming to South Africa next year. Image: @beyonce

Source: Instagram

Beyoncé allegedly coming to SA

South Africa has had its fair share of international stars in recent years. From Boyz II Men, Westlife, Maroon 5 and Joe Thomas who is also scheduled to come back in April. Social media users could not believe their eyes when a poster claiming that Beyoncé was coming to SA circulated on social media.

Per the post shared by @motlatsi_n on X, formerly known as Twitter, the larger-than-life singer will be coming to South Africa next year. Bey is allegedly performing at the FNB Stadium on 10 April 2025. The post read:

"We’re within"

Mzansi reacts to Beyoncé alleged show

Social media users seem amped that Beyoncé is finally coming to South Africa after snubbing them the last time. Many also questioned the authenticity of the post, because they were scared of being scammed.

@444Dineo said:

"Y'all, please don't embarrass Mother. We need the stadium packed!"

@Tumee_3006 commented:

"I’m selling body parts tsaka."

@ujudas_iscariot added:

"Yall didn’t learn from what happened at FNB the last time she was here clearly."

@weSkhangeni noted:

"Mxm she shouldn't have told us this early in advance. I can already hear thieves planning another mugging and rehearsals. her show would've sold out even if she told us in December."

@Moon_Godesss asked:

"Are these real tour dates?"

Joe Thomas’ upcoming SA tour sparks mixed reactions

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that legendary singer and songwriter Joe Thomas is making his way to Mzansi again and fans have shared mixed reactions to the news. Some said they can't wait to be serenaded by his voice, others feel like he wants to resurrect his washed-up career.

