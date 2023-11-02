Irish boy band Westlife have made a special tribute to congratulate the Springboks for their World Cup victory

The band was performing in Cape Town on Wednesday when they were captured on video wearing South African national rugby shirts

Throughout the entire tournament, Ireland was the only team that gave the Bokkes a lashing, and the singers made sure to remind the concertgoers

Irish boyband Westlife made a special tribute to the Springboks during their Cape Town concert. Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Westlife, a popular Irish boy band in the late 90s and early 2000s, is in South Africa for their sold-out The Wild Dreams Tour.

On Wednesday, the Swear It Again hitmakers paid tribute to the national rugby team for winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup hosted by France, where Ireland was the only team that beat South Africa 8 - 13.

Westlife pays tribute to Springboks during The Wild Dreams Tour

On Wednesday, the group was performing in Cape Town and Twitter (X app) user @YesReallyAngel shared the experience and said:

"Westlife (a proudly Irish boyband) roasted South Africa for Ireland being the only team that beat us on our path to being World Champions in their Cape Town concert tonight. Then they came out for their encore in Bokke jerseys. Pure class."

Check out the thread below:

Mzansi delighted to see Westlife's tribute performance

Social media users were pleasantly surprised by the concert performance and said:

@Boet_PK was taken back:

"One of the greatest bands ever! Their music just brings nostalgic moments."

@Siyonela_ was amused:

"We will never hear the end end of it from the Irish, sisenjeni straight. At least we lost to them not the English, I can take it."

@SajedaMansoor argued:

"Well they couldn’t wear the Irish jerseys here, could they?"

@YesReallyAngel responded:

"They didn’t have to put any rugby jersey on."

@MovieCriticSA was shocked:

"They should change their name to Westside with those fightin' words."

