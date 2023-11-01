South Africans are celebrating their Rugby World Cup win and the declaration of a public holiday in December to honour the victory

In addition to this, a sequel to the popular Springboks documentary, Chasing The Sun , has been officially confirmed for release in 2024

Social media users are eagerly anticipating the documentary's release and are hoping for international availability to share the South African rugby story with a global audience

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

Rugby fans are celebrating following the announcement that a sequel to the Springboks documentary Chasing The Sun will be released next year.

The Springboks documentary, ‘Chasing the Sun 2’, has been confirmed. Image: Matt King/Getty Images and David Rogers/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Chasing The Sun 2 confirmed for 2024

South Africans are still celebrating after winning the Rugby World Cup in France on Saturday, 2 October. The win was followed by President Cyril Ramaphosa declaring Friday 15 December a public holiday to celebrate the Bokke's win.

The news was also followed with a special announcement about the popular Springboks doccie, Chasing The Sun.

Popular page, @SSRugby shared the news on X, formerly known as Twitter. The page even posted a trailer of the show noting that it's going to be special. The post read:

"Here we go! #ChasingTheSun2 confirmed for 2024. It's going to be special."

Mzansi can't wait for Chasing The Sun 2

Social media users are amped following the announcement. Many said they can't wait for the release. Some fans are also calling on the responsible authorities to ensure that it is available internationally.

@ThabangBK wrote:

"The first one brought tears in my eyes, now I'm just going to cry like the rain that we played in during the World Cup."

@endeavour_verb said:

"I really hope this is a working title."

@Broughty80 added:

"Pls make sure the whole of SA gets to see it, not just the affluent."

@CaffNew noted:

"Make it available internationally please."

RWC: Springboks' Handrè Pollard, Jesse Kriel and Kurt-Lee Arendse pose in video

In more news, Briefly News reported that a TikTok post featured a video of three Springboks' players looking happy after winning the RWC in France. Springboks players Handrè Pollard, Jesse Kriel and Kurt-Lee Arendse left rugby fans buzzing and the team received support from netizens.

Following their win against New Zealand, many South Africans have been singing the rugby players' praises. TikTok users reacted to a video of Handrè Pollard and his teammates on the RWC TikTok page.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News