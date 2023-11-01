The South African rugby team's victory in the Rugby World Cup (RWC) left many in South Africa proud

The Springboks have been receiving lots of love, including Handrè Pollard, who had a standout moment

Viewers of a TikTok a video shows three Springboks players looking happy after winning the RWC 2023 in France

A TikTok post featured a video of three Springboks' players looking happy after winning the RWC in France. Springboks players Handrè Pollard, Jesse Kriel, and Kurt-Lee Arendse left rugby fans buzzing, and the team received support from netizens.

Springboks players Handrè Pollard, Jesse Kriel and Kurt-Lee Arendse were posing in a TikTok video that many women enjoyed. Image: Gallo Images / Harry How / Gallo Images / Alex Livesey

Following their win against New Zealand, many South Africans have been singing the rugby players' praises. TikTok users reacted to a video of Handrè Pollard and his teammates on the RWC TikTok page.

3 Bokke charm SA

A TikTok video from the official Rugby World Cup account shows Handrè Pollard, Jesse Kriel, and Kurt-Lee Arendse standing next to each other and smiling. In the video, they wore the blazer donned by the Springboks.

Watch the video below:

SA in love with 3 Springboks

Many people expressed their admiration for the Springboks players. Comments on the video revolved around netizens discussing their favourites among the three.

Ana said:

"You guys are sleeping on De Allende."

Andiswa Sindane wrote:

"Pollard ngimfuna njengomsebenzi (I want him like he's a job.)"

A Crystelle Singh added:

"Handre Pollard is always so serious when scoring, but when he smiles.

Χριστίνα Πάχο enjoyed the video:

"They're all so handsome."

Natasha commented:

"Handre Pollard lowkey looks like James McAvoy."

Taliyah gushed: "Joh Handre Pollard."

"South Africa's crush is Pollard. Mooi man."

Desh gushed:

"Y’all be sleeping on my boy Kurt Lee."

Springboks slay RWC 2023 final against NZ

The South African rugby team made the country proud after defeating New Zealnd. Their win was so monumental that the president planned a special holiday for the Springboks' historic win.

