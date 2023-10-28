The South African rugby team says it is ready to face off with New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup final tonight

Faf de Klerk shared how the two teams' iconic rivalry over the years has sharpened their skills and performance

Damian Willemse mentioned that he believes winning the match will be a huge achievement for the country

In the final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup set to take place in Paris tonight, South Africa and New Zealand will fight for the coveted trophy.

Faf de Klerk, a key element in the Bok's game strategy, said both teams bring out the best in each other, reported SABCNews.

Faf de Klerk's insight on performance

De Klerk expressed that being in the finals is a significant moment that cannot be explained. He added that the anticipation for the upcoming match is high, as it signifies more than just but for passionate supporters.

National honour at stake

Springbok fullback Damian Willemse said a victory would serve as a tribute to both the team and the nation.

Willemse highlighted that it has been four years of unwavering dedication, sacrifice, and hard work. He emphasised that many people, including the support staff, coaches, and players, sacrificed their time and effort, both on and off the field.

Absence of key players

Willemse shared that the team had to cope with losses, such as the absence of key players like Malcolm Marx and Makazole Mapimpi due to injuries. Thus, the team is striving to win for those who cannot be on the field with them.

SA wishes Springboks good luck

