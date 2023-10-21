Orlando Pirates secured their participation in the Carling Black Label Cup quarter-finals in a thrilling game

The Bucs beat Cape Town Spurs with star player Thembinkosi Lorch, who made an epic comeback

South Africans who are Orlando Pirates fans were impressed by their coach Jose Riveiro's game plan

Orlando Pirates had a good run in their latest match against Spurs. The soccer team was looking to progress to the next round of the Carling Black Label Cup.

Buccaneers beat Cape Town Spurs to advance in the Carling Black Label Cup tournament, and Thembinkosi was named man of the match. Image: Getty Images/ Phill Magakoe / Instagram/@thembinkosi_lorch_3

Source: UGC

Orlando Pirates had a good game, and Thembinkosi Lorch stood out with his performance. South Africans also applauded José Riveiro for planning the team well.

Bucs rise in Carling Black Label Cup tournament

Orlando Pirates won 2-0 against Cape Town Spurs. Jose Riveiro gave Thembinkosi Lorch his first chance of the season after time away due to injury.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

According to Sunday World, the coach's choice was worth it as the soccer player R100 00 for the man in the match.

Tapelo Xoki secured Orlando Pirates' first goal in the game. This was followed by Kermit Erasmus, who also found the back of the net not long after his colleague.

SA applauds Orlando Pirates game

Many people were delighted by the entertaining Orlando Pirates and Cape Town Spurs. People did not hesitate to give credit to coach José Riveirio.

Nelisiwe Ngcobo said:

"What a brilliant team."

Skheto Chauke commented:

"Josè, the cup specialist."

Cronocobia Gift Seitshiro wrote:

"I love this team!"

Lufuno Vee Mutshatshi gushed:

"Our Coach."

Rebecca Mofokeng agreed:

"Our Coach is fire, we love you man."

South Africans passionate about soccer

In a separate story, Briefly News reported on a controversy between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns' game. South Africans were up in Arms after Teko Modise rallied behind the referee, who failed to call a penalty by Mamelodi Sundowns.

Thembinkosi Lorch's salary leaves SA confused

Briefly News previously reported that Thembinkosi "Nyoso" Lorch took the cat out of the bag about how much South African footballers earn during his domestic violence trial.

The Orlando Pirates forward was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala. He was in Randburg Magistrate Court last week when his lawyer, Pierre de Kock, revealed his salary.

Taking their shock to social media, netizens wondered how he was able to maintain his flashy lifestyle with so little money, here are some of the comments:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News