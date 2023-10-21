Bernard Parker, one of South Africa's most iconic football players, suffered a major injury in a match against Mamelodi Sundowns

The beloved soccer player who plays for TS Galaxy needed urgent medical care after his leg got compromised in the Carling Knockout Cup match

Many soccer fans were happy to get a detailed update from Bernard Parker in an Instagram video

Iconic striker Bernard Parker suffered a major injury caused by Bongani Zungu of Mamelodi Sundowns. The soccer players were on the field while competing for the Carling Black Label Cup.

Bernard Parker made an Instagram video after Mamelodi Sundowns' Bongani Zungu injured him in a Carling Cup match. Image: @bernard_parker_25

Source: Instagram

After getting lots of support from fans, the soccer star released a statement after his surgery. Many people shared their messages of support for Bernard Parker.

Bernard Parker shares injury update

In an Instagram post, TS Galaxy Player Bernard Parker told people that surgery on his broken shin went well. Bernard thanked his loved ones for showing his support and friends and said he looks forward to coming back on the field with his team.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Watch the video below:

Bernard Parker fans grateful for positive update

After the Carling Cup match disaster, many soccer fans commented on Bernard Parker's post. Netizens wished him a speedy recovery, eager to have him back on the field soon.

realxolizondo said:

"See you soon on the field."

tumi77_rhine commented:

"We wish you a speedy recovery."

vuwanimanena wrote:

"Get well soon. We still seek justice."

ms_adelzee added:

"Get well, Bernard."

sbuthefresh wished him well:

"Speedy recovery legend."

SA angered by Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Bongani Zungu was in hot water following his deadly clash with Bernard Parker. Some online users argued that his tackle deserves more than a slap on the wrist.

Springboks Makazole Mapimpi speaks up after injuries

Briefly News previously reported that Makazole Mapimpi sustained facial injuries during the Rugby World Cup match against Tonga. He has since shared a message on his Instagram stories, which he deleted later.

The Springboks winger's supporters have been backing him and wishing for his speedy recovery since he pulled out from the World Cup.

Before that, he posted a picture of himself, saying all was good on his side.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News