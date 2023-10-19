TS Galaxy star Bernard Parker who broke his leg after being tackled by Bongani Zungu is now recovering in the hospital

The TS Galaxy technical team visited him, wishing him a speedy recovery and dedicated their recent victory to him

Fans on social media expressed their well wishes, hoping to see him return to professional football despite concerns about his career

Bernard Parker's fans took a sigh of relief after seeing him in high spirits while in the hospital. The TS Galaxy star had to be carried off the pitch after being tackled by Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu.

TS Galaxy star Bernard Parker is in high spirits while recovering at the hospital after breaking his leg. Image: Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA, Clive Mason and Duif du Toit/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

TS Galaxy player Bernard Parker in high spirits while in the hospital

Football supporters have been waiting anxiously for an update regarding Bernard Parker's health after almost losing his leg yesterday. The popular football player was tackled by Bongani Zungu during the Carling Knockout Cup game between his team TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns.

The TS Galaxy technical team visited the star while in the hospital and gave the nation an update. Taking to their page on X, formerly known as Twitter, the team wished their player a speedy recovery. They also dedicated their win against Sundowns to him. The post read:

"We wish @BernardParker a speedy recovery following a horrific injury last night. We’ve lost a soldier whom we shall dearly miss as our journey on the battlefield continues. Come back stronger, Die Hond! We dedicate last night’s victory to you❤️"

Mzansi react to Bernard Parker's health update

Social media users flooded the page with heartwarming well wishes for Bernard Parker. Although there are fears that he may never play professional football again, many are hoping to see him on the field again.

@goldenarrowsfc1 wrote:

"A Gentleman, a Solider on and off the field! Speedy recovery Die Hond "

@ZazaBuccaneer said:

"Wishing him a speedy recovery ❤️‍"

@iamdjmfundisi wrote:

"All the best Die Hont! Speedy recovery my brother. These things happen in football, it's never intentional "

@eemz_em commented:

"Speedy recovery to Die Hond. We just want to see him kicking the ball again. This isn't how a glittering career should end."

Mamelodi Sundowns lose 5–4 on penalties to TS Galaxy, fans unhappy with poor penalty-taking

In more news, Briefly News reported that Mamelodi Sundowns fans called for the team to practice their penalty-taking skills after Sundowns lost to TS Galaxy 5-4 on penalties in the Carling Knockout Cup.

Many football fans called the team's ability to perform on penalties into question and slammed them for not being at the top of their game on the spot.

