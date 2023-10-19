Mzansi matric learner Ronaldo Joubert made a unique grand entrance at his farewell by arriving in a Pudo box delivered by The Courier Guy

His mother contacted the delivery service and asked them to help him realise his dream of arriving to the most memorable night of his life in a Pudo box

Many impressed netizens praised Ronaldo for thinking out of the box and making a unique grand entrance at his farewell

One Mzansi matric learner decided to make history at his high school by arriving at his matric farewell in a truly unique style and fashion.

Ronaldo Joubert was delivered by the Courier Guy to his matric dance. Image: @ronaldo_joubert

Mzansi matric learner delivers himself to farewell dance

No fancy luxury car or horse and carriage in sight, Hoërskool Garsfontein learner Ronaldo Joubert decided to show up and show off by means of Courier Guy delivery.

In a video posted on Instagram, Ronaldo shared details of the intricate plan, revealing how he contacted the delivery service and asked them to help him realise his dream of arriving to the most memorable night of his life in a pudo box.

Joubert's mother, Lanie Claassen, contacted Johan Murray, the Gauteng area manager of The Courier Guy. After getting permission from headquarters, they began planning Ronaldo's plan, Jacaranda FM reported.

They obtained a box from Pudo and specially reinforced it so that Ronaldo could change his clothes inside the small space. Two neatly dressed delivery agents handled the delivery with the clear instruction, "Do not return to sender."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi impressed by the Courier Guy delivery

Many impressed netizens praised Ronaldo for thinking out of the box and making a unique grand entrance at his farewell.

iblamelukas commented:

"If you're not related to Lady Gaga, then I don't know."

francesgeldwrote:

"Definitely out of the BOX! Love it!"

nicolascorgie said:

"That’s super cool ."

anri_jordie replied:

"Top notch ."

jay_jaymo24 said:

"Wow, very creative and much affordable, well-done ❤️ boy."

justinedelange wrote:

" This is SO good."

Drama as student arrives at a matric dance in a coffin

In another story, Briefly News reported that ama-2000 will do whatever it takes to trend on social media. A young student got all the attention she needed after pulling up to her matric dance in a coffin.

Matric dances always give students a chance to have everlasting moments as they embark on the next chapters of their lives.

One student made sure she got all the attention when she ditched fancy cars and limos for a coffin. The images circulating on Twitter show the young woman coming out of the coffin, much to the surprise of her peers.

