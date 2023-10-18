One TikTok video shows a young guy who created a hilarious moment thanks to his huge physique

The video of the man showed Mzansi netizens that he could transform his posture to look like a primate

Online users were in stitches as they watched the video, and many thought he looked like Skeem Saam character, Lehasa, played by Cedric Fourie

One guy had people laughing over a TikTok video. The clip shows the man fooling around with a funny walk.

A TikTok video shows a buff man's gorilla impersonation, and many loved it. Image: @zuko390

Source: TikTok

Many people thought the young man looked hilarious during his moment. People commented on the video with endless jokes, including about his resemblance to Skeem Saam's Cedric Fourie

Cedric Fourie lookalike walks like animal

@zuko390 posted an edited video of a man going shirtless before doing a funny walk. In the clip, he started walking like a silverback gorilla.

Watch the video below:

South Africans in stitches over buff man's walk

Many people admitted that the videos are funny, as some compared to Cedric Foure in Skeem Saam. Others wondered how he found out that he could walk like a gorilla.

Ayanda asked:

"Cedric Fourie?"

Khulani Ngwenya said:

"I think the walk is beastful. I like it."

Bongukwanda wrote:

"Who convinced him to do this? This is someone’s man, njalo."

Thando Lily commented:

"And also, how did he discover that he could do this, ey kodwa iy’gora."

Amo__lang added:

"I have one question: Why?"

thammpungose gushed:

"He is killing it."

Buff men go TikTok viral

A lot of men who work out vigorously sometimes go viral. One man showed off gigantic arms that left people in disbelief.

