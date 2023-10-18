A man's silly antics of scaring a little boy for his own amusement had South Africans entertained on TikTok

The boy was initially scared by the man's strange noises outside the window but bravely returned to check the coast, much to the man's amusement.

Netizens reacted to the video with laughter and funny comments, with some jokingly calling out the man for teasing the child

A video of a man teasing a little boy by scaring him for his own amusement had social media users entertained.

A man had fun pranking a little boy when he returned home late. Image: @kabillion43/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The footage posted on TikTok by @kabillion43 shows the boy eating and watching TV in the lounge alone before the man makes strange noises outside the window.

The boy instantly picks up on the noise and turns on the lights as he looks around to try to figure out what was happening.

PAY ATTENTION:

The child runs away as the noise continues but stilland returns to check the coast, much to the man's amusement.

Watch the video below:

South Africans amused by the man's silly antics

Netizens reacted to the video with laughter and funny comments. Others jokingly called out the man for teasing the poor child the way that he did.

Thembisil.e responded:

"Now this is my kinda content.."

Sesiko replied:

"Abazali bensuku zok'gcina."

said:

"I’m disappointed in him for investigating, I thought, rona once we hear something we out."

Cebzah7 commented:

"Cishe wabulala.ingane yezwa."

asaah replied:

"Isbindi sona sokupopola usitholaphi."

I left him said:

"Uzoboshwa ."

DubeKaBayisa commented:

" isono kodwa."

Boy cries in TikTok video after told he will be big brother

In another story, Briefly News reported that a couple's firstborn son cried after finding out he's going to be a big brother, and the nation is convinced his tears may not be tears of joy!

The young man, taken out on a fancy lunch, was unaware he would be told that his mother was pregnant that day.

His mother, @melodatsa, posted the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News