Mzansi Forex king Grootman prioritises #DadLife before holiday cheer, stocking up on diapers, formula, and Christmas clothes for his daughter

The TikTok video of Grootman filling his Checkers trolley with baby essentials went viral and won hearts

His responsible shopping spree has Mzansi gushing over his dedication to his child and admiration for his commitment to balancing Christmas fun with fatherly duties

Grootman made it knwon that his daughter's needs come before his festive fun. Image: @real_xogrootmoney

Source: TikTok

The festive season is here, but one dad is making sure to get his priorities straight before activating his party mood.

Dad stocks up on baby supplies

A TikTok video shared by popular Mzansi Forex trader, Grootman (@real_xogrootmoney) shows him in a Checkers grocery store, filling up his trolley with several packs of diapers, wipes, formula tins, baby cereals, baby foods, pacifiers and toys before heading to the till.

Grootman, or Baba Ka Richkid Thando as he likes to refer to himself, shared that was important for him to start by purchasing such necessities and Christmas clothes before activating the festive alcoholic in him.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi commends Grootman's approach

Many netizens were impressed by Grootman's priorities and how he took his role as a father seriously. Others were curious to know how much he spent on all the baby supplies.

Esihle Tlharihani ❤️ said:

"Ubaba ungatengi beers."

Lelorh wrote:

"Ngicela kubona receipt ."

ThandekaShandu said:

"Uyindoda baba kaRich ."

HER wrote:

"Bathong are these things just for Thando or there’s another baby?"

user7146915510066 commented:

"Best dad everThando is blessed to have you."

MANYAMBOSE wrote:

"Inhliziyo yami ichishe yama."

jikook is real said:

"Nangu usicedela amaPurity siyodlani thina."

