A video shows a white Mzansi man rocking a full Xhosa attire look has been doing the rounds on TikTok

His stylish confidence in the black and white print sparks an online celebration of cultural appreciation and inclusivity

TikTokers showered the man with admiration, proving a stylish statement can also be a powerful message

A man turned heads when he rocked umbhaco at a cultural event. Image: @altaafwp

Source: TikTok

In a refreshing display of cultural appreciation, a young South African man has taken TikTok by storm with his confident embrace of the Xhosa tradition.

Man rocks stylish Xhosa look

The viral video showcases him effortlessly rocking a stylish umbhaco, the black and white printed attire worn by Xhosa people during ceremonial occasions.

According to Makotis Africa, umbhaco is a traditional attire that is deeply rooted in the cultural heritage of the Xhosa people of South Africa. It is known for its bright colours, intricate beadwork, and unique design elements, and it is worn on special occasions to honour the ancestors and celebrate cultural identity.

Mzansi impressed by man's attire

TikTok viewers were overwhelmingly showering the young man with praise for his genuine appreciation and ability to carry the attire with such swagger.

The comments section reads like a symphony of positive vibes, with users applauding his understanding and respect for Xhosa heritage.

inga commented:

"I’m sure the Xhosa men that were there were rolling there eyes out at you looking handsome ."

The sweerest said:

"Xhosa attires are everything ."

user3896339949053 commented:

"Haybo mnikeni iplazi."

hlubi replied:

"Wamuhle mlungu."

Manesh said:

"Demedi ngempela ke Manje ❤️."

ngcebogwamanda wrote:

"Eastern Cape Ngyayithemba Mina Zyakhala."

