A South African woman's TikTok video went viral after she declined a plastic bag at the grocery store, saying, "Sorry, no, I have a degree"

Netizens were entertained by the video and found the woman's confidence and humour relatable

The video also highlighted the importance of education and the transformative power it can have on young people's lives

A woman couldn't help boasting about bagging her degree at Checkers. Image: @rutendo_art

Source: TikTok

A young South African woman's recent TikTok video has taken the internet by storm, showcasing her hilarious response to a seemingly mundane question.

Woman's degree flex goes viral

Freshly graduated and excited, the woman found herself at a grocery store. As the cashier scanned her items and reached for a plastic bag, the woman couldn't resist a playful boast.

"Sorry, no, I have a degree," she declared, a wide grin spreading across her face.

Taken aback by the unexpected response, the cashier burst into laughter, creating a moment of pure joy and lightheartedness.

The video quickly went viral, capturing this genuine interaction garnering thousands of views and comments.

The video served as a lighthearted moment of joy and highlighted the importance of education and the transformative power it can have on young people's lives.

SA entertained by the video

Netizens were overwhelmingly positive in their responses, praising the young woman's confidence and humour.

Many viewers found the exchange relatable, reflecting on their own graduation journeys and the sense of accomplishment that comes with achieving a significant milestone.

Maleke.Sethunya said:

"This will definitely be me ."

sydney_ commented:

"Tholukuthi uhleka ukuthi une Masters ♥️."

OkieDokie replied:

"She passed the vibe check, imagine if she didn't laugh??."

Pontsho replied:

"If the cashier didn’t have a degree bekuzoliwa rof rof."

I'm Him commented:

"The cashier also has a degree I think understood the humour."

Nilla. wrote:

"It’s been me to my siblings for the past four days."

lungi said:

"I love the teller. She understood, she has a degree too I think."

Bhungane said:

"She should've asked, "Do you have a smart shopper card?"

