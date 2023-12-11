Global site navigation

Mzansi Female Truck Driver Woman Shows Off "One-of-a-kind" Car in Viral TikTok Video
Mzansi Female Truck Driver Woman Shows Off "One-of-a-kind" Car in Viral TikTok Video

by  Nothando Mthembu
  • A young South African woman named @nosihleoprintayo went viral on TikTok after revealing what she drives
  • The video sparked a range of reactions, with many users praising Nosihle's confidence and hard work in a traditionally male-dominated industry
  • Nosihle's story serves as a reminder that success can be found in unexpected places and highlights the important role women play in various industries

woman shows off truck she drives
A woman inspired many when she showed the heavy-duty truck she drives for work. Image: @nosihleoprintayo
A young woman from South Africa has gone viral on TikTok after revealing the unexpected vehicle she drives for work.

In the video, the woman, whose username is @nosihleoprintayo, begins by showing herself dressed in a work uniform.

Shoprite delivery queen shows off her ride

Instead of a sleek sports car or a luxurious SUV, the woman's "car" is a large Shoprite delivery truck she proudly drives for work.

Watch the video below:

The woman's story is a refreshing reminder that success can be found in the most unexpected places. It also highlights the important role that women play in the transport industry, often going unrecognised.

Mzansi reacts to the woman's ride

The video has sparked a range of reactions on social media. Some users found the reveal hilarious, while others were inspired by the woman's confidence and hard work in a male-dominated industry.

Windee-Claire said:

"I’m sorry, but you WON this challenge sis ."

MaNgema commented:

"I didn't know we have ladies ku Transrite, so proud of you babe❤️, I'm at Checkers."

MaDlamini wrote:

"Ivale nkampani usuwinile❤️."

Khize KaNjomane said:

"Ntombazane ."

Thandie responded:

"Ivale mfana ."

Moosa Manana said:

"Ubondlula ngakitsi ungishayele ibell."

Woman's vintage Toyota ride takes TikTok by storm

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a young South African woman from Cape Town has gone viral on TikTok after revealing her unexpected ride in a charmingly old-school Toyota car.

The video, which has garnered millions of views and likes, has sparked a wave of joy and nostalgia among viewers.

In the now-viral video, the woman first shows a photo of herself, leaving viewers in suspense about the car she's about to reveal.

