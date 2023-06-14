A South African woman took to social media to share photos of herself as a truck driver

The TikTok post features images of the woman in her element at a trucking depot

Many of the woman's followers were amazed by her job and her ability to handle massive vehicles

Nothing beats cruising around in your truck and riding above the rest of the crowd.

One SA woman knows this feeling all too well, as a heavy-duty (Code 14) truck driver.

A female truck driver amazed many netizens with her profession. Image: @noxiezulu/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Female truck driver shares glimpse of her job

@noxiezulu took to TikTok to share a video of herself hard at work as a skilled truck driver.

The video features several images of the woman pictured inside and outside the trucks she is tasked to drive at her job, and boy, are they massive!

These mean machines clearly don't intimate this queen as she handles them with permission and ease on a daily basis.

Heavy-duty trucks in Mzansi

Every day, thousands of truck drivers transport goods across South Africa. According to Measured Ability, these drivers are trained and qualified to operate heavy-duty vehicles, making them essential to the country's road freight and logistics industries.

Code 14 truck drivers are specially trained to operate vehicles that carry hazardous materials. These drivers play a vital role in ensuring the safe transportation of these materials.

According to Advanced Technology Institute, women truckers choose this industry because they love the independence it affords them.

SA netizens react to the video

The trucking industry is no longer just for men and we love seeing this queen breaking gender stereotypes. Many impressed peeps showed her love in the comments section.

@Xoloo-Zulu commented:

"I started off with a skills development at CTA, then a Learnership at Imperial which placed me at Goldfields for practicals, then the rest was history ."

@Thobeka@05 replied:

" So in love for girls truck driver."

@user1665377199999 said:

CHey Miss Zulu❤ I really don't wanna lieYou are a true inspiration to me..❤."

@siley♥️ replied:

"You should teach me how to drive this truck."

@Musa Mthembu said:

"Wow, congratulations you into trucking."

@Thabani Mbele793 commented:

"Respect my sister ❤️."

@bulelanibujah wrote:

"Wow, I won't rest until drive, lolii Nam."

@Telepathy reacted:

"I'm inspired ❤️."

@Bilo Em remarked:

"I’m impressed Sesi. Keep up the great work. ❤️❤️."

