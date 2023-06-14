A video of two female pilots meeting former South African president, Thabo Mbeki has gone viral

The footage posted on TikTok shows the politician greeting and taking photos with the women in the cockpit

Although she didn't get to fly him while working at the Airforce, Refilwe Moreetsi expressed her joy of flying Mr Mbeki in her plane

One woman was overjoyed and honoured to meet and fly former South African president, Thabo Mbeki.

Refilwe Moreetsi was honoured to meet and fly former South African president, Thabo Mbeki. Image: @pilot_mom1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Thabo Mvuyelwa Mbeki is a South African politician who was the second black president of South Africa from 14 June 1999 to 24 September 2008, when he resigned at the request of his party, the African National Congress (ANC).

The female airline pilot, Refilwe Moreetsi (@pilot_mom1) posted a video of the priceless moment where Mbeki came to greet her and her co-pilot in the cockpit.

In the video, the ladies are seen excitedly trying to capture a selfie with the statesman before he returns to his seat.

Refilwe, who used to be an Airforce pilot, captioned the post:

"I never got a chance to fly Mr Thabo Mbeki while I was in the Airforce. It was great having him on board today. I've officially flown 3x Heads of State. ✈️."

According to Britannica, Mbeki’s administration focused on the continuing transition from an apartheid state, halting the soaring crime rate, and combating the spread of AIDS in Africa (though he was subject to criticism for questioning whether HIV caused AIDS).

South Africans respond with pride to female pilots

South African peeps were filled with pride upon seeing two female pilots being put in charge of flying the former president.

Many netizens responded with admiration and motivational words as they applauded the women. Others also recalled how good a leader Mbeki was during his reign.

Naledi Nokhwezi said:

"Bathong why am I so happy ❤️❤️❤️I love this for you sis ❤️."

Aphelele Turbo horse clothing said:

"Fruits of his labourHe did fight for women empowerment."

user91929324471 replied:

"I love Thabo Mbeki."

Zanele MaZwane Zwane commented:

"This is what he fought for, woman in empowerment in all departments he really opened the doors."

Alleta Nkosi wrote:

"Must say we as South Africa miss this man so much!"

Mkhonto Wesizwe wrrote:

"The humility to come into the cockpit for a young photo op ."

TerryRamontoeli reacted:

"Womandla❤."

MmagoAtli11 said:

"Ngimuthanda blind ."

Brown cherrie responded:

"Waguga uBab' uMbheki usewu Popeye wezingane!Amantombazane ami!Nice one."

Siphokazi Kubeka said:

"Nkosiyami iphupho lami bakithishiyake eyaThabo Mbekibeing a pilot❤️."

