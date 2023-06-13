A High Court in KwaZulu-Natal handed three hitmen who brutally killed a policeman a life sentence

The wife of the cop hired the men to murder him four years ago so she could inherit all their assets

South Africans reacted to the news on social media, and many said the dead cop's wife is ruthless

DURBAN - The Scottburgh High Court sentenced three men to life imprisonment on Tuesday for murdering Warrant Officer Thulani Ngwabe.

Nhlakanipho Ndovela (25), Saziso Khambule (27), and Sthembiso Mbona (27) were hired by the cop's wife, who wanted to profit from his death through the life insurance payout.

Ngwane’s wife, Nonkululeko Ngwabe (48), was handed a 22 years prison sentence by the Pietermaritzburg High Court on June 7, 2021.

Warrant Officer Thulani Ngwabe brutally stabbed to death

The 51-year-old's body was discovered with several stab wounds on railway lines close to Port Sheptstone Beach on November 3, 2019, reported TimesLIVE.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said no stone was left unturned during the investigation. According to IOL, Mhlongo added that Ngwabe was the first one to be arrested in December 2019.

“Her arrest led to the apprehension of her accomplices that she hired to kill her husband. They were arrested in the Murchison area near Port Shepstone."

South Africans welcome judgement on the 3 hitmen

Melusi Fakude mentioned:

"Women and hitmen safa saphela isizwe."

Magoshu Selala stated:

"The wife deserves a life sentence also."

Seeiso Joey Kaekae commented:

"That's why I'll never marry for the rest of my life."

Raymond Siba posted:

"Lisazofa madoda because of those insurance policies."

Ankel Spha added:

"The reason why GBV statistics are lopsided against men is that cases like this one aren't classified as GBV. We are made to look like the only monsters yet we are also getting mauled."

