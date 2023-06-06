Welcome Sambo, the former SANDF member convicted of the murder of his girlfriend, Wandisile Khoza, has apologised to her family

NELSPRUIT - The former South African National Defence (SANDF) member convicted of the murder of his girlfriend has apologised to her family.

Welcome Sambo has been sentenced to life in prison for the brutal murder of the mother of his children. Images: @ZANewsFlash & Doug Berry/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Welcome Sambo was handed a life sentence for the brutal murder of Wandisile Khoza by the Mbombela High Court on Friday, 2 June.

SANDF member who murdered girlfriend says he regrets his actions

According to Daily Sun, Sambo addressed his late girlfriend's family before the judge handed down his sentence and said he regretted his actions. Sambo stated he never intended to murder Khoza and missed her dearly every day.

"I am heartbroken, and I also miss her and regret everything that happened," said Sambo.

The former soldier asked for his and Khoza's family to come together and help raise the children he shares with Khoza.

According to TimesLIVE, Sambo went to Khoza's workplace at the Nkomazi municipality infrastructure office on 12 October 2021 and accused her of being unfaithful.

An argument ensued between the couple, and Sambo stabbed Khoza several times before firing shots and killing her. Sambo pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and claimed that he murdered the mother of his children in self-defence.

Wandisile Khoza's family welcomes life sentence for her murder

Speaking to Daily Sun, Khoza's family member Nothando Mashaba said she was happy with the sentence handed down to Sambo.

Mashaba expressed that Sambo had terrorised the deceased prior to her murder for several years, and that is why she had a protection order against him.

The relative added that the family is still grieving and does not accept Sambo's apology because of the abuse he imposed on her.

South Africans weigh in on Welcome Sambo's sentence

@thuli_mashaba said:

"If “I could do it again” was a person, no remorse here "

@doublecrem said:

"We are used to this nonsense with men in blue, not in camo!"

@justYour_Fav said:

"There are no good people in public service..."

@njaps12 said:

"This one deserves the death penalty "

