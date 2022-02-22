Siya Tshem, a 26-year-old man, is accused of murdering his mother in her home with a hammer while she was sleeping

He fled the scene on foot, and shortly afterwards, he was hit by a motorist driving a Volkswagen Polo

The driver reported the case to the police, who arrived to find Tshem lying in the road, but he passed away before the ambulance arrived

KARIEGA - Siya Tshem, a 26-year-old man from Kwanobuhle in the Eastern Cape, is accused of murdering his mother in her home with a hammer.

The murder took place early yesterday morning (21 February) when Tshem attacked his mother, who was 72 years old, while she was sleeping. He bludgeoned her to death and fled the scene. Tshem's family members reported the matter to the police.

Shortly after fleeing the scene on foot, Tshem was hit by a motorist driving a Volkswagen Polo. The driver reported the case to the police, who arrived to find Tshem lying in the road, but he passed away before the ambulance arrived, News24 reports. According to TimesLIVE, the motive for the murder is not clear at this stage.

After fleeing the scene, a man who killed his mother was knocked over by a car. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react to Kwanobuhle case

@sandilenondlwan said:

"They say respect your mother and father for long life on earth."

@tatenda_md asked:

"How can you kill your own mother when lots of people will do anything to bring back their mothers to life?"

@debbiesymon9 remarked:

"That's poetic justice!"

@Butterc02440653 shared:

"RIP mama."

Source: Briefly News