A Durban mother passed away in hospital after she and two of her five children were shot at their home by armed men

The mother, Charlene Naicker, did not know that her children had passed away because she was in the hospital in a critical condition

Naicker's sister says their mother is crippled by her emotions following the three deaths happening so close together

DURBAN - Charlene Naicker, a 38-year-old mother from Durban, passed away in hospital this morning (21 February) after being shot multiple times at her home.

However, Naicker was not aware that two of her five children also succumbed to fatal gunshot wounds that they sustained during the same incident. They were laid to rest on Saturday (19 February).

According to TimesLIVE, the shooting occurred on 11 February when three armed men attacked Naicker's home and opened fire on her and the two children, a two-year-old girl and a boy of 11.

Naicker's sister shares the families feelings following the deaths

Naicker's sister, Samantha Windvogel, spoke about how her sister, niece, and nephew's deaths have affected her and her family, The Sowetan reports. Windvogel said that her mother is struggling to cope with the loss of her daughter and grandchildren.

“I am sitting here thinking, what do I do? I have to console my mother. We recently held funerals for two of our loved ones and have to plan another. Where do we go from here?" Windvogel said.

Both of Naciker's late children were hearing impaired and attended a special school in Durban that accommodates their needs. Windvogel said that the children's deaths are traumatic for their surviving siblings.

South Africans react to Durban family shooting incident

@Mihlalij19 believes:

"Shot 6 times looks like a crime of passion."

@ayanda_m04 said:

"What a terrible ordeal for this family. I feel for the husband, kids and mom."

@QSD619 remarked:

"We are so broken."

@artindira shared:

"This is sad."

@_Khaswi said:

"The suspect is surely known by the family - this was a hit."

