The family of the slain Tembisa nurse have come up with their demands for the state following her alleged killing

Lebogang Monene was shot and killed by her lover, a police constable, amid an argument more than a week ago

Monene's relatives have stated that the government should account for her death, allegedly committed by one of its public servant's

MOKOPANE - Relatives of the slain Tembisa Hospital nurse, Lebogang Monene, are seemingly shifting the blame for her death at the hands of her police officer lover.

Monene, 36, was gunned down at Tembisa Hospital on Gauteng's East Rand nearly two weeks ago. An altercation between the nurse and her boyfriend, who entered the parking lot of the hospital in a marked vehicle, is believed to have led to her shooting death.

The perpetrator then turned the gun on himself but survived the incident. News24 reported that the constable has been discharged from the intensive care unit (ICU) but is yet to be interviewed by the detectives investigating the case.

Since the incident, Monene's family are calling for the government to accept responsibility for her death, in which a state firearm was allegedly used at a government facility, SABC News reported.

Her funeral service was held in Limpopo earlier on Saturday. A family spokesperson, September Majadibodu, said Monene's relatives want an apology, especially from the management of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

"[Naturally], we're saddened by the situation. The family is unhappy and is still waiting on [Police Minister Bheki Cele] or any other relevant party to take responsibility for the death. Her death is on the state's hands as our daughter was killed by a public servant using government resources," said Majadibodu.

On social media, South Africans expressed that despite being aggrieved, the family's demands that the state accepts responsibility for Monene's death were unreasonable.

Locals beg to disagree

Below, Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions to the latest development around the nurse's death.

@Tabana Mokoena wrote:

"Denosa was blaming security flaws. Those who went to Tembisa hospital can tell you security is tight. The question is how can a security officer stop a police officer wearing a uniform using a marked vehicle?"

@Eugene Seleka said:

"These days people try to make money in different ways. Working for the state now is risky, you're always in line to be sued. You drop someone's water bottle, the state gets sued because you're in uniform."

@Rofhiwa Biza Phaswana added:

"They are crazy. Who doesn't know that police gain access to their firearms? It's not like security guards who granted him access knew he came with evil plans."

Tembisa nurse to be buried in Limpopo

Elsewhere, Briefly News reported that Monene will be buried at her home village of Marulaneng in Mokopane, Limpopo, on Saturday.

Shockwaves rippled across the nursing fraternity on 9 February after the nurse was gunned down at Tembisa Hospital after her lover made his way into the hospital using a marked police vehicle.

According to reports on the ground, the lovers were engaged in a heated argument in the hospital's parking area before the shooting. Meanwhile, the South African Medical Association (Sama) has expressed concern over the safety of healthcare workers in the public sector, EWN reported.

