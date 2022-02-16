False Rape Accusations Cause KZN Woman to Get Arrested, Accused of Perjury

A 28-year-old woman from Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal told South African Police Service officers that she was raped by two brothers

NEWCASTLE - A 28-year-old woman from Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), told South African Police Service (SAPS) officers that she was raped by two brothers.

Upon investigating, SAPS found that the woman had lied about the incident and issued a warrant for her arrest. She was taken into police custody on Wednesday, 16 December, on perjury charges.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, a SAPS spokesperson, said the woman had alleged that the brothers raped her after confronting her about outstanding rent payments. According to News24, she added that the two men threatened her with knives.

A Newcastle woman has been arrested on perjury charges.

Source: Getty Images

The case against the woman

The South African reports that the brothers accused of raping the woman were released from custody after the woman was charged with perjury. The woman was taken into custody at Osizweni, where she will remain until her court date.

"We once again appeal to our citizens to refrain from reporting false cases, as valuable police resources are wasted chasing untrue allegations thus depriving genuine victims of crime from realising justice," said Gwala.

Reactions to perjury case

@Sma_Nhlapo remarked:

"Good. She got exactly what she deserved. I hope others like her will receive the same treatment."

@MrSatyriasis_ believes:

"This woman is making a mockery of a very serious crime that women and children are victims of on the daily!"

@FentseMoalosi said:

"I'm interested in the sentencing."

@mponts7 asked:

"Can the two brothers be the ones giving the sentence?"

@Flacotune shared:

"Just perjury lol. What a joke."

