President Cyril Ramaphosa was heard in alleged leaked audio recording revealing that the African National Congress used State funds to pay for their political campaigns

Ramaphosa has been given 10 days by Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts to explain what he meant in his remarks

Ramaphosa may have committed perjury in the audio recording as he allegedly admits information that he had not disclosed to the committee previously

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa was heard in an alleged leaked audio recording revealing that the African National Congress (ANC) used State funds to pay for their political campaigns.

Ramaphosa has been given 10 days by Parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) to explain what he meant in his remarks. This is also an opportunity for the president to verify if the leaked audio is authentic.

The specific campaign that Ramaphosa reportedly refers to is his 2017 run for president of South Africa. According to eNCA, Ramaphosa mentions in the recording that he would go to extremes to avoid the public knowing the truth about his campaign donations.

President Ramaphosa has been given 10 days by SCOPA to defend remarks he made in an alleged leaked audio recording. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SCOPA writes to Ramaphosa and gives him a deadline

Scopa decided to first write to Ramaphosa before he appears before them in 10 days. Besides the president, Scopa also plans to contact the State Security Agency (SSA) and the auditor-general to find out more information regarding the content of the leaked recording, TimesLIVE reports.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Ramaphosa may have committed perjury in the audio recording as he allegedly admits information that he had not disclosed to Scopa previously. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, the chair of Scopa, said the committee is deciding what their next steps should be.

"I think that the State Security Agency must provide an explanation or representation or an affidavit to the committee on this matter,” said Hlengwa.

Reactions to Ramphosa's leaked audio

@AyandaSodawa believes:

"If he is guilty, he must face the music."

@karlfkramer said:

"Nothing will come of it as always. A waste of time."

@vtmint shared:

"Everyone in the ANC is making damning utterances these days."

@Biscuitzzz2 remarked:

"The misuse of taxpayer funds isn’t misuse, it is theft."

@SimonPGrindrod said:

"It took the ANC only a few days to suspend one of its MPs for criticising President Ramaphosa but it takes them years to act against those ANC officials who steal public funds. Go figure."

SA's economy needs Ramaphosa to remain ANC president, Rand will collapse

In other news about Ramaphosa, Briefly News previously reported that Fitch, an agency that specialises in credit ratings, predicts that the African National Congress's internal presidential election in December can affect the strength of the Rand and the South African economy as a whole.

The agency believes that if Ramaphosa remains the president of the ruling party, the Rand will stabilise, but if he doesn't then the country's economic situation could unravel to the point where the Rand could collapse.

According to BusinessTech, the Rand is currently being weakened by the effects of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and growing distrust in the ANC, which could cause the currency to only grow by 2.1% this year.

Source: Briefly News