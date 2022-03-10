List of code 14 learnership opportunities in 2023: driving, Spar, Eskom

Transport and logistic companies in South Africa prioritize applicants with the code 14 learnership qualification when hiring drivers. This article highlights code 14 learnership opportunities in SA in 2023.

Code 14 drives undergoing theoretical training. Photo: @SPAR

Source: Instagram

Since driver job opportunities have become so competitive, you need more than a driving license to stand out. It would help if you considered going for a code 14 learnership because it will help you get on-the-job training.

How do I get a code 14 learnership?

To qualify for this program, you should have a driving license, specifically a code 14 license, because it allows you to drive codes 8, 10, and EB vehicles. Other logistics companies have more requirements. Below are some of the companies that offer the code 14 learnership opportunities.

List of code 14 learnership opportunities 2023

Since a code 14 learnership enables one to secure employment in logistics companies and businesses that require cargo transportation services, check out learnership opportunities from Spar, Eskom, and other companies, as listed below:

1. Transnet code 14 learnership

A transportation truck on the road. Photo: @Transnet

Source: Instagram

South Africa's Transnet Company offers many services in the construction and building sectors. The company has code 14 learnerships for safety officers, forklift operators, fitter turners, welders, and general workers. To qualify for Transnet's code 14 learnship program, you must be a South African citizen and have a driver's license code 14 with personal development plan (PDP) skills.

2. Unitrans learnership for code 14 drivers

Thanks to their many partnerships with logistics companies, there is always a great need for truck drivers. Photo: @Unitrans

Source: Instagram

Unitrans learnership for code 14 drivers is among the many benefits the company offers its truck drivers. It is among the best public and commercial transportation companies in South Africa. Please get in touch with Unitrans office for more details if you want to join their code 14 learnership program.

3. Manline code 14 learnership

A Mainline truck on the road. Photo: @Manline

Source: Instagram

Manline provides smart transport solutions in SA. It started in 1998 with five trucks and now has over 400 vehicles and 8 depots in sub-Saharan Africa. Manline group offers learnership opportunities to people with code 14 licenses. You must be age 22 or older, can read and write in English, and have a clear criminal record. Learners work on weekends and get paid for their work.

4. Imperial code 14 learnership

An Imperial transportation truck parked. Photo: @Imperiallogistics

Source: Instagram

Imperial Logistics also offers code 14 leanership in SA. It is among the top-tier logistics providers worldwide. They major in automotive, chemicals, healthcare, and consumer and industrial commodities. Imperial Logistics delivers products to the fastest-growing markets in Africa.

5. SPAR learnership for code 14 drivers

SPAR trucks parked and facing each other. Photo: @SPAR

Source: Instagram

This Dutch multinational provides branding, supplies, and support services for retail food stores. It was established in the Netherlands and has branches in around 48 countries. SPAR International serves over 13,500 stores, and the minimum requirements for its code 14 learnership program are:

At least one year of experience in the truck driving field.

A Grade 12 certificate with crucial subjects in English and Maths.

No prior learnership in the field of transport and warehousing.

A professional driving permit.

A valid EC license.

Not employed at the time of application.

To register, go online and send your most recent and updated CV using their email address.

6. Shoprite learnership for code 14

A man standing beside a Shoprite truck. Photo: @CMHUDTrucks

Source: Facebook

Shoprite is among the biggest food retailers in South Africa. It has around 3000 outlets in 15 countries. You can apply for code 14 learnership on Shoprite's website or dial *120*446# on your phone and follow the prompts. Network rates apply to those using the USSD code to apply. Applicants must meet the following requirements:

You must be of age 18 and 35 years.

You should have a South African Identity Document (ID)

You should have a Grade 12 certificate or equivalent qualification (e.g. N3) in English and Mathematics.

You should be currently unemployed.

You should not be involved in academic studies when enrolling on the program.

You must be computer literate.

You should be able to work in shifts, on weekends or public holidays

You should be able to attend both theoretical and practical training

7. Eskom code 14 learnership

A truck loaded with coal at a coal mining site. Photo: @Midrand Reporter

Source: Facebook

Eskom generates electricity from coal, water, wind, nuclear and liquid fuels. The company was established in 1923 as the Electricity Supply Commission. Eskom code 14 learnership is available to the unemployed and fresh school leavers. You can access an application form on Eskom's website. Attach copies of your certificates and Identity Document. These copies must have been certified within the last 3 months. You can do this at the nearest police station.

8. Pick n Pay code 14 learnership

Two Pick n Pay trucks parked in front of five white trucks. Photo: @Picknpay

Source: Facebook

Pick n Pay is among the leading food and clothing retailers in South Africa. For those interested in being drivers, Pick n Pay code 14 learnership will improve your skills and knowledge. The program suits youths who desire to get driving experiences.

9. Sasol code 14 learnership

A Sasol fuel tanker standing at a gas station. Photo: @SasolLTD

Source: Facebook

Sasol is a chemical and integrated energy company. They offer code 14 learnership for both men and women. You should have a code 14 license and a national certificate in professional driving license to qualify for the Sasol learnership program for code 14 drivers.

10. The Coca-Cola Company code 14 learnership

The Coca-Cola Company's lorries. Photo: @renaulttrucksofficial

Source: Facebook

The Coca-Cola Company is a phenomenal beverage company. It sells over 500 brands in more than 200 countries worldwide. The company offers learnerships for drivers who need a code 14 license. Its code 14 learners get paid and work during the weekends while changing shifts.

What does a truck driver earn in South Africa?

According to data from Indeed, a truck driver earns around R10, 904 per month in South Africa – or roughly R1330, 848 a year. However, comparative salary data from Payscale shows that the average pay is R204, 000 per year or R105 per hour.

Code 14 learnership opportunities are for people who want to drive a vehicle weighing over 16 thousand kilograms, and you can also drive a trailer of over 750 kilograms. After getting your code 14 license, enrol on a code 14 learnership program to sharpen your driving skills.

READ ALSO: List of teaching colleges in South Africa and requirements

Briefly.co.za shared a list of teaching colleges in South Africa and their requirements. Teaching colleges in SA are among the best on the continent.

Their competitive teaching programs attract local and international learners. You can land jobs in SA and abroad after getting a teaching qualification from SA.

Source: Briefly News