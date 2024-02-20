Mzansi man attended to a United States woman who wanted a cute boyfriend that she could buy a car for

The gent wasted no time, saying the lady was out of her mind for thinking men are cheap but his statement ended in a surprise

The online community reacted to the TikTok video, with many finding the guy hilariously funny

A United States woman took to her TikTok account in search of a boyfriend. She said she was willing to buy him a car.

You don't say such stuff online and expect to get away with it, especially with Mzansi. One TikTokker @cardoafrika attended to the lady's call.

He first said that the woman is mad, and men are not that cheap. One would think that he'd stop there because he has no interest, but no, his statement took a turn when he asked one question, where are you?

Man hilariously shows interest in a woman's dating offer

Watch the TikTok funny video below:

TikTokkers found the video funny

The online community took to his comment section with laughter, expressing how they thought he was not into what the lady was saying until the last part. They asked why does he want to know her location.

@Tishabella-22 laughed:

" Haibo "uphi" took me out."

@Darkbeauty310 asked:

" you were promising....uzomthini" ( What are you gonna do with her location?)

@Lwazikazi Mbuli joked:

"LoL…yup, that’s how they act around their friends "

@Style Eagle hilariously said:

"I almost believed you, ndisathi I’m proud of African brothers"

@getyengana1 wants to go with:

" She better answer so I can accompany you. "

@Firstofhername said they were disappointed:

"I was proud of you "

@Dineo laughed:

"Well, that took a turn "

Mzansi woman brings her Dutchman home

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Xhosa woman who brought her Dutch bae to South Africa.

@asi_lily_ took to her TikTok account and posted a video of them landing in Mzansi. The two love birds are in the airport, the TikTokker is beaming with excitement that she's back home. Netizens showed love to the couple, with some wanting to get themselves a Dutchman.

