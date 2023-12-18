A South African woman went viral for showing the sweet gestures of her taxi driver boyfriend

Kota lunch dates, thoughtful gifts like a Casio watch and Guess purse, and genuine care melt hearts across social media

The video sparks a lively conversation online, with women embracing the "Taxi Queen" label and sharing their own experiences

A lady showed the perks of dating a loving taxi driver. Image: @sesimakoya

Source: TikTok

One Mzansi woman, Sesi Makoya, took to TikTok to share a refreshingly real glimpse of love that warms the soul and might jave you rethinking your dating app criteria.

Taxi driver love sparks joy

Forget swanky dinners and designer sprees – Sesi's happily flaunting kota lunch dates and thoughtful surprises from her taxi driver boyfriend, proving that genuine affection sometimes arrives in the most unexpected packages.

Her viral video opens with Sesi beaming in the passenger seat, tucking into a delicious kota – a traditional South African kasi food – lovingly bought by her beau.

The heartwarming clip then transitions to a dazzling display of gifts, each one carefully chosen to make her smile. A stylish Casio watch, sleek Gucci shades, a trendy Guess purse, and a practical Polo travel suitcase – Sesi's boyfriend might not be showering her with diamonds, but he's clearly showering her with thoughtfulness and care.

"When you get the chance, date a taxi driver haaaibo!", a loved-up Sesi captioned the post.

SA reacts to the video

Her post has garnered a wave of positive comments, with many women applauding her genuine happiness and others admitting they might just be open to giving taxi drivers a chance after seeing Sesi's experience.

Gazaslimm replied:

"Taxi Queens, sacela niphakameni."

kwazikwenkosi05 commented:

"Ayikho into emnandi like being a passenger princess ."

Puleng Mwelase said:

"Mhlampe ukuthi angithandi ukudlulisa imali zabantu etaxini ."

K.wena responded:

"Okay, Hlomu where did you get that kota ."

mbalenhleyethenhle commented:

"Angeke ngisabathuka mabangishela abo taxi driver ."

VEEH wrote:

"Ngizok'Thengela UGushi mama ❤️."

Woman finds love with taxi drive

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a beautiful South African woman took to social media to share a video showing how her taxi driver boyfriend treats her like an absolute princess.

In the TikTok video, @thembiek1 is seen being treated to weekly dinner dates, surprise birthday celebrations, flowers and gifts, and free taxi rides to all her workshops.

In the post, she revealed that the relationship started with her taking a chance and agreeing to give her number to the taxi driver, who proved to be quite romantic.

