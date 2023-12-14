A South African woman documents her journey of building her mother a house, replacing the shack they've called home for over 20 years

The emotional video starts with a glimpse into their cramped shack, highlighting the hardships they've endured

It then showcases the incredible progress made, from laying the foundation to raising walls, showcasing the daughter's determination and love for her mother

A woman impressed netizens when she showed the progress of a house she built for her mom. Image: @lebogangmalebe

Source: TikTok

In a heartwarming story of resilience and filial love, a South African woman has captured hearts on TikTok by building her mother a house, finally replacing the shack they've called home for over two decades.

From shack to sanctuary

The woman, @lebogangmalebe, started her video with a stark reality: a glimpse into the cramped, corrugated iron shack she and her mother had shared since 2002.

The hardships etched on the weathered walls resonated deeply with viewers, who witnessed the physical limitations and the emotional burden of such living conditions.

But the video wasn't just about the past. It was a testament to hope and determination.

Alongside the initial images, the daughter showcased her incredible progress on her ambitious mission.

From laying the foundation to raising sturdy walls, each clip was a step closer to building not just a house but a sanctuary for her mother.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi congratulates woman

The daughter's story is a reminder that even in the face of adversity, dreams can take root and blossom.

In the comments section, many netizens commended @lebogangmalebe's efforts and showered her with love.

its.laozagirl wrote:

"Congratulations Please take this tip from me, post things when they're done and also pray for your mum and yourself, some people aren't happy."

❤️

"All the best ❤️❤️❤️next time o post Hao qeta cause hoka Ema fela jwalo as we know hona ledi friends and family tsesa thabang."

BongaJali said:

"Wayisusa phansi mtakama okuhle nomusa kuzokulandela."

sasagp1 replied:

"Congratulations mtase,may the God Lord expand your territory. konke okuboshwe ngegama lakho naleli lomndeni lushabalale. kuphumulele konke okufisayo."

Bridgette commented:

"This is not an easy task so good for you and sowuphumele vele ngoba INkosi ikhona."

IamwhatGodsayIam said:

"Baby girl congratulations lokhu okwenzayo akusiyona into encane inkulu kakhuku uJehova akubusise wena nomndeni wakho."

